Madeleine McCann’s Parents Share They're Still in Disbelief 17 Years After Disappearance

Madeleine McCann's parents are still reeling from her shocking disappearance nearly two decades ago.
Gerry and Kate McCann marked the 17th anniversary of the night their 3-year-old daughter vanished during a 2007 vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, with a reflection of how the tragedy has shaped their family and their enduring hope they'll find her.
"It's hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief," the couple wrote on their Find Madeleine website May 3. "Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the 'living in limbo' is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches."
"Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going," the statement from Gerry and Kate—who are also parents to 18-year-old twins Sean and Amelie—continued. "We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that."
The British couple was dining at a restaurant about 100 yards away from their kids the night Madeleine went missing at a resort in Portugal. Over the course of the night, they would periodically check on their kids. When Kate entered the room after 10 p.m., the window was open. She saw their then 2-year-old twins asleep while Madeleine's cot was empty.
In the 17 years since her disappearance, Madeleine's case has continued to make headlines globally.
In 2020, German authorities identified Christian Brückner, now 47, as a suspect. Christian—who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for rape in Praia da Luz—has denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance and has never been charged, per the BBC.
And as Gerry and Kate continue to hold out hope of finding her alive, at the very least, they hope to provide justice for their daughter.
"All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice," they wrote in a June 2020 post. "We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace."