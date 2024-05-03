Madeleine McCann’s Parents Share They're Still in Disbelief 17 Years After Disappearance

Watch : Madeleine McCann: A Never-Ending Search 14 Years Later

Madeleine McCann's parents are still reeling from her shocking disappearance nearly two decades ago.

Gerry and Kate McCann marked the 17th anniversary of the night their 3-year-old daughter vanished during a 2007 vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal, with a reflection of how the tragedy has shaped their family and their enduring hope they'll find her.

"It's hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief," the couple wrote on their Find Madeleine website May 3. "Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the 'living in limbo' is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches."

"Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going," the statement from Gerry and Kate—who are also parents to 18-year-old twins Sean and Amelie—continued. "We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that."