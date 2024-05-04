Celebrate May the Fourth with These Star Wars Items That Are Jedi-Approved

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're celebrating May the 4th with a Star Wars fan (or you are one yourself), then you want to make sure you're celebrating right. And whether you're a fan of the original films, prequels, series, animated series, and more, there's tons of Star Wars-themed merch to get your hands on. But, you don't have to search in a galaxy far, far away to find the best May the 4th items for this Star Wars Day. In fact, I've gathered a list of items and sites to help you out -- from Amazon, Loungefly, the Disney Store, and more.
From a Bluetooth speaker in the shape of a Star Destroyer to a super cute Darth Vader backpack for your dog, we've used The Force (and the internet) for items that will appeal to kids, adults, pets, and all the midi-chlorians in between. So scroll down and pick out the best May the 4th items for yourself (or the Star Wars fan in your life). Items you must seek. Find them you must. There is no try, only buy.
Lightsaber Chopsticks
Jedis and Siths alike can both agree that these lightsaber chopsticks are pretty cool. The set comes with two pairs (one red and one blue), and batteries are included.
STAR WARS DARK SIDE HOT SAUCE BY TRUFF
The packaging alone makes this Star Wars Dark Side hot sauce by Truff the coolest hot sauce I've ever seen. Not only is it vegan and gluten free, it also combines ghost peppers with black winter truffles for a rich, fiery mix that adds instant flavor to any May the 4th meal. And, if you order through Truff.com you get 10% off with code DARTH10.
Star Wars: Dad Jokes: The Best Worst Jokes and Puns from a Galaxy Far, Far Away...
It may be May the Fourth, but Father's Day is just around the corner. And what Father's Day would be complete without everyone's favorite dad, Darth Vader? Gift this charming book of puns, jokes, and witticisms to the Star Wars fan and father-figure in your life.
Star Wars Darth Vader Cosplay Mini Backpack Dog Harness
Loungefly has so many adorable bags, dog leashes, journals, key chains, and more, for every Star Wars fan out there (including this mini backpack and dog harness). Best of all, you can get 25% off all Star Wars styles now.
Star Wars Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker
Propel your May the 4th breakfast into hyperdrive with this Millennium Falcon-shaped waffle maker. It measures 14.6 x 5.28 inches and is made of cast-aluminum with coated non-stick plates for easy serving and cleanup.
X-Wing Starfighter
There are a ton of great Star Wars Day sets over at LEGO, including sales for LEGO Insiders. Build your own X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, Coruscant Guard Gunship, and more.
STAR WARS MILLENNIUM FALCON Teaser Cat Toy with Catnip
Both cat and dog lovers of Star Wars can show their fandom with the adorable pet toys over at Chewy. From Death Star plushies to this Millennium Falcon teaser toy, there's something for everyone. Plus, through May 5, when you spend $100, you'll receive a $30 Chewy eGift card with code HAVEFUN.
Retro May The Fourth Be With You Shirt
What better way to celebrate May the 4th than with this retro t-shirt? It comes in a ton of colors and sizes, including youths, toddlers, and onesies. Plus, there's so many more t-shirts, tumblers, decor, and more Star Wars-themed items over at Etsy.
I Can Fix Him Anakin Skywalker T-Shirt
Speaking of other cute Star Wars-themed t-shirts from Etsy, this one is a must-have. And, of course, you can fix Anakin Skywalker.
Star Wars Li-B33.FMv7 Bluetooth Speaker
Shaped like a Star Destroyer, this Bluetooth speaker can stream audio anywhere up to 30 feet. Play your music, listen to podcasts, or just play the Star Wars main theme (which is included in the speaker). There's also a built-in mic so you can answer calls and the battery is rechargeable.
LIGHTSABER Light-Up and Sound Water Bottle – Star Wars
Hydrate and replenish your Force with this lightsaber water bottle. Not only does it light up and make sounds while you drink, it also features a convenient carrying strap for portability. Also, you have to check out the other Star Wars merch at the Disney Store, including toys, clothes, and more.
Star Wars Welcome You are Yoda Door Mat
Whether you live in a house, apartment, or Dagobah, this Yoda doormat is a welcome addition. It measures 23.6 x 15.7 inches, and one reviewer reported, "Super cute - exactly as pictured."
WllRun 2 Packs Star Wars Death Star Silicone Ice Cube Mold Tray
This Death Star ice cube tray is Dark Side-approved. It includes two molds of the iconic Death Star, and since the cubes are large, they melt slowly and won't dilute your drink.
Darth Vader Star Wars Walking AT-AT T-Shirt
Get t-shirts, jackets, autographed 1977 Topps Star Wars cards, and other memorabilia over at Fanatics. The Force is strong with this site.
STAR WARS The Mandalorian The Child Fleece Zip Up Hoodie
Newborns to 5T can rep their favorite Mandalorian character with this zip up hoodie. My 1-year-old nephew has this sweatshirt and it's just about the cutest, Grogu-est thing ever.
Star Wars Droids Stemless Set - 3 pieces
All of your favorite droids are represented in this set of three 12-ounce stemless cups. Made of stainless steel with triple insulation, they'll keep liquids as cold as Hoth for up to nine hours and as hot as Tatooine for three.
Disney Sling
Another great choice from Corkcicle is their Disney Sling. Keep your water bottle handy, and your hands free, in this crossbody that also includes a zippered pocket for your essentials. It even comes with a Darth Vader option.
STAR WARS POP! AHSOKA TANO WITH DUAL LIGHTSABERS
When you buy 2 Funko Pop! figures you can get a 3rd for free, from now until May 5th. And, you'll definitely want to. They have every Star Wars character to complete your collection.
Cufflinks Inc. Star Wars Ties
Show off your love for Star Wars, even in formal settings, with this silky necktie. Other designs are also available, including Mandalorian-inspired graphics.
The Bounty Candle
Inspired by The Mandalorian, this soy wax Homesick candle is the perfect blend of holidays and Star Wars. It features a deep wood scent with notes of ash and smoke, that are reminiscent of a cozy fireplace. The typical burn time is up to 80 hours.
APRON DADDY Funny Apron, May The Forks Be With You
This one-size fits most apron is the ideal gift for the Star Wars fan who likes to cook. It has an adjustable neck strap and features two pockets in the front for a spatula or a lightsaber.
Arcade1Up Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine
This digital pinball machine might be a bit of a splurge, but your Star Wars-loving loved one will love it. It features super cool retro graphics and since it's 3/4 the size of a regular pinball machine, it easily fits in any room in your home.
LAIX Master Yoda Force Metal Bookend
Keep your books well-positioned on your desk with the power of the Force and this metal Yoda bookend. The set comes with two ends, each featuring Yoda, and one shopper raved, "Makes me smile every time I see it on my shelf."
Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition Board Game
Family game night wouldn't be complete without a round of Monopoly -- Star Wars Monopoly, that is. Set in the world of Episodes I - IX, the properties are planets and droids, tie fights and X-wings replace houses and hotels, and more. Reviewers report that it's fun for kids and adults, and easy to play.
space adventure shadow palette set
This shadow palette set (and many more like them at ColourPop), are the prettiest way to show off your Star Wars fandom on May the 4th. Best of all, they blend smoothly and feel silky against your skin.
STAR WARS Hoth Metal-Based and Enamel 6 Lapel Pin Set
These beautiful enamel pins are a great addition to any set. Add them to your favorite jacket and give a subtle nod to The Empire Strikes Back. Or you can get one of the sets for Endor, Tatooine, and more.
Billy Dee Williams Personal Video
Wish you had a personalized video from everyone's favorite Baron Administrator of Cloud City, Lando Calrissian? Well, now you can. Book a Cameo with Billy Dee Williams, he's available for birthdays, Mother's Day, pep talks, and more.
Got a Disney Mom in your life? Then check out these super cute picks from Loungefly.
—Originally published on Nov. 16, 2023, at 5 a.m. PT.