T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Look Back at Their Exits From ABC Amid Rob Marciano’s Departure

"It's a tough situation," Amy added. "Yes, we have walked down that road and it's not an easy one and I know he also has—and I think he might still be—going through a divorce, so we know what it's like to have your entire life upended."

The former GMA3 co-anchors further posited that some reports about Rob's firing may not be accurate.

"He is one of the best guys I've ever seen in the field covering weather—he is just good," T.J. continued. "Obviously we don't know all the details and some of them that are out there are a little sketchy and some of them are salacious and tabloid-type, clickable headline stuff that we are not going to get into—but whatever it is, we hate to see someone who has been a friend and a colleague for a long time to end up in this position."

Amy emphasized that the duo only wants to show support to Rob amid his difficult time.

"It's not our place and we would never make it our place to comment specifically on any of the details," the 51-year-old added. "But we do know what it's like to have those headlines to be the subject of clickbait, and that's a tough position for anyone to be going through—especially someone who is a father of two."

And T.J. mutually expressed their empathy.