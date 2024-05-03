T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Look Back at Their Exits From ABC Amid Rob Marciano’s Departure

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are weighing in.
Days after Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano's sudden departure from ABC News was confirmed, his former colleagues shared their reaction and related it to their own tumultuous exit.
"We were at a breakfast the other morning where somebody reminded us," T.J. said on the May 3 episode of the couple's Amy and T.J. podcast. "‘Nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion.' That's exactly what they said to us."
After he spent 10 years at the network, Rob's exit from ABC was confirmed to E! News April 30. No reason was provided for the firing of the meteorologist—who finalized a divorce his wife Eryn Marciano in 2022 after 11 years of marriage and two children—although multiple outlets reported it was due to alleged complaints about his behavior.
And while neither T.J. or Amy addressed the claims head on, Amy did relate it back to the couple's own 2023 departure from Good Morning America.
"It's a tough situation," Amy added. "Yes, we have walked down that road and it's not an easy one and I know he also has—and I think he might still be—going through a divorce, so we know what it's like to have your entire life upended."
The former GMA3 co-anchors further posited that some reports about Rob's firing may not be accurate.
"He is one of the best guys I've ever seen in the field covering weather—he is just good," T.J. continued. "Obviously we don't know all the details and some of them that are out there are a little sketchy and some of them are salacious and tabloid-type, clickable headline stuff that we are not going to get into—but whatever it is, we hate to see someone who has been a friend and a colleague for a long time to end up in this position."
Amy emphasized that the duo only wants to show support to Rob amid his difficult time.
"It's not our place and we would never make it our place to comment specifically on any of the details," the 51-year-old added. "But we do know what it's like to have those headlines to be the subject of clickbait, and that's a tough position for anyone to be going through—especially someone who is a father of two."
And T.J. mutually expressed their empathy.
"No matter what, we don't know all the details," he said. "It was not some defense of anything he has or hasn't done—it's just a matter of, you hate to see it end that way for somebody."
Amy and T.J. have recently gotten candid about their own January 2023 ABC News exit, following the controversy over their romance beginning while still legally married to former spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig.
And the pair have expressed resentment toward how the situation affected their lives.
"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," Amy—who shares daughters Ava, 19, and Analise, 16 with ex Tim McIntosh—said on the podcast in January. "But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us."
As T.J.—who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Marilee, as well as children Brianna and Jaiden, with ex Amy Ferson—put it on the debut episode of their podcast in December, "We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other and that is bottom line."
