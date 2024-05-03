Breaking Down Selling the OC's Feuds: Why Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona Are Not on Speaking Terms

You can't put a listing price on drama.
And with almost too many feuds to count, season three of Selling the OC is priceless.
In fact, as season three of the Netflix reality series premieres, the cast was more than happy to rehash some of the drama that's unfolded over the years, including the showdowns of Alex Hall vs. Kayla Cardona, Sean Palmieri vs. Austin Victoria and Alexandra Rose vs. Alexandra Jarvis.
When it comes to where Alex and Kayla stand today, Kayla said that despite any progress they might have seemed to make onscreen, they're back to where they started.
"I knew that her apology was not genuine," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "But I still gave her a chance and after filming was over and all that happened. She continued to talk negatively about me on social media and we are no longer on speaking terms. I already knew that all of that was completely fake and for the camera."
For Alex, she pointed out that despite sharing "a really nice, genuine sincere moment in season three" with Kayla, she agreed with her costar in the sense that things seemed to shift off camera.
"It was a nice weight that had been lifted and we both agreed on that," she told Francesca. "And then less than 48 hours later, I'm being sent TMZ news that she's going on and saying like horrendous things and accusations towards me, which just threw me for a loop. And I'm just like, 'What on earth?' It's just the inconsistencies."
Season three also saw Sean and Austin's relationship implode after Austin accused Sean—who has since left the Oppenheim group—of spreading vicious rumors. In fact, their confrontation was so intense in real life, that Austin had trouble watching it back onscreen.
"Reliving that got me going," he admitted. "I had to take a mental break before going on to the next episode."
And on where they stand today after Sean's exit from the group? The 33-year-old shared, "We don't have any contact at all."
Other members of the Oppenheim group that keep their interactions to an as-needed basis? The Alexandras (Rose and Jarvis), with Jarvis perceiving much of Rose's behavior throughout season three as unprofessional.
On where they are today, Rose revealed, "No communication, don't talk to her. Don't have any desire to talk to her."
And for Jarvis, she said their current status is no different than their past relationship with each other.
"I never considered Rose a close friend," she said. "We worked together and we were around each other a good bit season one and then after that we went our separate ways. I haven't even had a conversation with her in like a year and a half outside of filming. Doesn't bother me."
Is it feeling cold in here, or is it just us? To see just exactly what went down to get everyone to this point, head to Netflix where season three of Selling the OC is currently streaming.
And for more of the best bingeable TV content, keep reading for our roundup of 2024 premiere dates.