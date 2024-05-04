Treat Yourself With the Top 28 Trending Beauty Products on Amazon Right Now Starting at Just $1

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping enthusiasts know that there is an endless sea of options on Amazon. Narrowing things down to find the perfect beauty product can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, especially when you're short on time but craving a little self-care magic. But fear not, because I've taken on the task of sifting through the digital jungle to uncover the absolute gems—the top trending beauty products that are causing waves of excitement among beauty lovers everywhere.
From game-changing hair care goodies to helpful beauty tools and skincare wonders that seem almost too good to be true, this roundup has it all. These are the top trending beauty products currently gracing the virtual shelves of Amazon. Trust me, you won't want to miss out on these viral must-haves.
TL;DR:
- The Most Affordable Find: wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick ($1)
- The Most Popular Product: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush ($40 $37)
Trending Hair Products
Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment
Discover the secret to luscious locks with this treatment infused with collagen and ceramides. The treatment deeply nourishes and repairs damaged hair, leaving it silky smooth and frizz-free with less breakage.
Shoppers gave this protein hair treatment 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
VERB Volume Dry Texture Spray
Say goodbye to limp hair and hello to natural-looking, beachy waves that last all day. Transform your hair instantly with Verb Volume Dry Texture Spray. Infused with sea salt and vitamin B5, this spray adds volume and texture for effortlessly tousled locks.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
Experience the transformative power of Olaplex N°.7 Bonding Oil, the ultimate solution for strong, shiny, and healthy hair. This innovative hair oil harnesses the power of Olaplex's patented Bond Building technology to repair and strengthen damaged strands from within. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it adds instant shine and softness without weighing hair down.
Shoppers gave this hair oil 39,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Say goodbye to the hassle of styling your hair with multiple tools and hello to the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush. This game-changing tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a round brush to give you salon-worthy results in one easy step. With its unique design and multiple heat settings, you can achieve sleek, voluminous hair with minimal effort.
Shoppers gave this multi-tasking hair tool 378,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up
Elevate your hair game with L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up, the ultimate solution for grown-out greys and highlights. This innovative spray seamlessly covers roots in just seconds, blending effortlessly with your existing hair color for a natural look.
It has been recommended by Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola. This product has 35,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Skincare Products
Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bar (2 Pack)
Transform your skincare routine with these soap bars that effectively target dark spots on your face and body. Say goodbye to uneven skin tone as the powerful kojic acid works to fade discoloration and reveal brighter, more radiant skin.
This top-selling skincare bundle has 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Experience the ultimate multitasking skincare essential with an amazing moisturizer that delivers intense hydration and doubles as a primer, leaving your skin velvety smooth for flawless makeup application.
This do-it-all essential has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum
Packed with potent antioxidants and skin-loving ingredients, this serum targets dullness, uneven skin tone, and signs of aging for a visibly brighter complexion. Formulated with the highest quality Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E, it delivers intense hydration and helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Shoppers gave this serum 93,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.
eos 100% Natural & Organic Lip Balm Trio
Revitalize your lips with this trio of eos lip balms. Made with natural shea butter and soothing jojoba oil, these lip balms deliver long-lasting hydration for soft, smooth lips.
This lip care bundle has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides
Experience the ultimate hydration boost with CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Formulated with a potent blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum replenishes moisture levels, leaving your skin feeling supple and smooth. Its lightweight, non-comedogenic formula absorbs quickly, making it perfect for all skin types, even sensitive skin.
Customers gave this serum 21,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Makeup
Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off and Reveal Kit
For a low-maintenance, long-wear look, let the stain set between 10-30 seconds, then wipe away with a damp towel or tissue. The longer you let it set, the more vibrant the effect: go from a soft tint to full-on color. It's buildable, too: re-apply, let set, and remove when ready for an even bolder finish.
This lip stain has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 28 shades to choose from.
TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
Here's your secret to a flawless, glowing look. Its unique mask-fit technology ensures a seamless application for a natural finish every time. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, this foundation provides impeccable coverage while nourishing your skin.
This viral foundation has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
With this creamy formula and easy-to-use stick design, achieving a flawless eye look has never been simpler. This hypoallergenic and waterproof eyeshadow stick is perfect for all-day wear, ensuring your eyes stay vibrant from morning to night. Choose from a range of stunning shades to complement any style or occasion.
There are 50 matte, metallic, and shimmer shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this eyeshadow 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
Indulge in luxe lips without breaking the bank. This ultra-effective lip gloss delivers high-shine color and moisture-rich wear at an unbeatable price. With a range of flattering shades to choose from, you can achieve the perfect pout for any occasion without compromise. My go to shade: Madeline.
Shoppers gave this lip gloss 78,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
This lipstick offers a bold, long-lasting color that stays put for up to 16 hours without fading or smudging. Unlike traditional matte lipsticks, its unique formula ensures a comfortable wear that won't leave your lips feeling dry or cracked.
There are 45 stunning colors, ranging from bold to neutral. Shoppers gave this lipstick 95,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara
Get ready to elevate your lashes to new heights. This innovative formula coats each lash from root to tip, providing intense volume and length for a panoramic effect. With its washable formula, enjoy effortless removal while still achieving bold, dramatic lashes.
wet n wild Color Icon Kohl Eyeliner Pencil
This eyeliner is a high-performance essential at an unbeatable price. Glide on smooth, intense color with this long-lasting formula that won't budge or smudge throughout the day. Whether you're going for a subtle look or bold, dramatic lines, this eyeliner delivers precision and definition with ease.
There are 8 shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this eyeliner 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation
Achieve flawless, satin-smooth skin without breaking the bank with e.l.f. Flawless Satin Foundation. This high-quality foundation delivers buildable coverage and a natural finish, perfect for all-day wear. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it hydrates and smooths the skin while providing a radiant complexion.
Shoppers gave this foundation 24,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
wet n wild Silk Finish Lipstick
Indulge in luxury without the hefty price tag with a high-quality lipstick that's surprisingly affordable at just $1. Glide on smooth, rich color with this creamy formula that feels luxurious on the lips. From bold reds to subtle nudes, there's a shade for every mood and occasion.
Shoppers gave this top-selling lipstick 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup & Setting Powder
Achieve a flawless, matte finish with Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder Foundation. This lightweight formula controls shine and blurs pores for a smooth, airbrushed look that lasts all day. Whether worn alone or as a setting powder, it delivers natural-looking coverage for a picture-perfect finish.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo has recommended this product. This powder foundation 52,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trending Nail & Body Care Products
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover
Say goodbye to stubborn cuticles in just 15 seconds. Simply apply, wait a few seconds, and gently push back for salon-worthy results at home. This fast-acting formula makes cuticle removal a breeze, saving you time and effort in your nail care routine.
This instant cuticle remover has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Freeman Flirty Feet Coconut & Aloe Instant Peeling Foot Peeling Spray
This spray provides instant exfoliation and hydration for your feet. Simply spritz onto dry, rough areas and watch as dead skin is gently sloughed away, leaving behind smooth, refreshed feet.
This top-selling foot peel has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lume Whole Body Deodorant- 72 Hour Odor Control (Pack of 2)
Unlike traditional deodorants, Lume is designed for your whole body, making it versatile and effective wherever you need it. With a variety of refreshing scents, including the invigorating Clean Tangerine, Lume keeps you feeling and smelling fresh for 72 hours. Plus, there's an unscented option available.
These whole body deodorants have 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beauty by Earth Tanning Lotion
Achieve a sun-kissed glow all year round with a hydrating self-tanning lotion enriched with shea butter and coconut oil. This formula delivers a streak-free tan that you'll be obsessed with.
Amazon has 2 shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this tanning lotion 14,500 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil
Discover the ultimate multitasker for your skin, nails, and hair with this transformative oil. Formulated to target stretch marks, scars, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone, it's your all-in-one solution for complexion perfection. This oil deeply hydrates, leaving your skin supple, your nails strengthened, and your hair silky smooth.
Shoppers gave this oil 48,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Classics Set
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with the Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set, featuring six essential products for nourished skin from head to toe. Pamper your hands with the moisturizing Hand Salve and Hand Repair Cream, while the Cuticle Cream keeps your nails looking their best. Say goodbye to dry, chapped lips with the iconic Lip Balm, and soothe minor irritations with the Res-Q Ointment. Complete your routine by treating your feet to the luxurious Foot Cream.
This bundle has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream
Let me introduce you to my saving grace for dry, eczema-prone hands. When nothing else worked, this cream came to the rescue, soothing and hydrating my skin like no other. It has 23,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Jet Set
Indulge in a tropical escape with this luxurious set, which has travel-sized versions of Sol de Janeiro's most beloved products. This bundle is just what you need for soft, smooth, and beautifully scented skin.
