Raven-Symoné Slams Death Threats Aimed at Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symone Gets Real About Dating NDAs

Raven-Symoné is standing up for her wife.

Amid the backlash her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday has faced after revealing on a recent podcast that she didn't watch any of Raven's projects growing up, the That's So Raven star called for an end to the nasty messages leveled her way.

"I'm here with my wife to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," Raven said in a May 2 TikTok. "It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me."

And Miranda—who tied the knot with the actress in 2020—also took a moment to set the record straight on her comments.

"I hope to clear the air right now and let you all know that I never have once said that I didn't know who Raven was," she said. "I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven. I did not watch her as a child, but since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen a majority of her work."