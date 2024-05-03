Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Comment Suggesting She Should Be a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian—who shares kids True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson—coyly responded to a fan’s comment on social media saying they “still” think she should be a lesbian.

By Olivia Evans May 03, 2024 1:35 PMTags
CelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Welcomes a New Member to the Family

Khloe Kardashian is open to anything. 

After all, The Kardashians star recently replied to fans on social media claiming they "still" think she should be a lesbian. 

In an X post on May 1, Khloe considered the idea, writing, "Well you never know what my future holds."

When Khloe—who shares kids True, 5, and Tatum, 22 months with ex Tristan Thompson—is ready to get back into the dating scene, she might even consider joining another reality TV show: Love is Blind.

"I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB," Khloe wrote in an April 19 Instagram post after meeting star Alexa Lemieux. "What do you think?"

In recent years, following her 2021 split from Tristan, the 39-year-old has put most of her focus on being a mom to their two children. The Good American founder even shut down rumors in 2022 that she was seeing "another NBA player."

"Definitely NOT true!" Khloe wrote in June 2022. "Thank you for all the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy, focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

photos
Love Lives of The Kardashians Stars

Meanwhile, Tristan has admitted that he hopes to win Khloe back after his past infidelity. 

"My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit," the former NBA player told Kourtney Kardashian in a November episode of The Kardashians. "Would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

2

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Make Waves on Rare Beach Date

3

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date Revealed

And while Khloe has emphasized the future does not hold rekindling that flame, the duo do share a solid coparenting dynamic. Read on for their family's best moments. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson in August 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonded with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Birthday Love

Khloe wished Tristan a happy 33rd birthday in March 2023, sharing this photo of the NBA star with their two kids on Instagram Story.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

2

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Make Waves on Rare Beach Date

3

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date Revealed

4

Why Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

5

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With BF Paul Soliz