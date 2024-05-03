Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Comment Suggesting She Should Be a Lesbian

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Welcomes a New Member to the Family

Khloe Kardashian is open to anything.

After all, The Kardashians star recently replied to fans on social media claiming they "still" think she should be a lesbian.

In an X post on May 1, Khloe considered the idea, writing, "Well you never know what my future holds."

When Khloe—who shares kids True, 5, and Tatum, 22 months with ex Tristan Thompson—is ready to get back into the dating scene, she might even consider joining another reality TV show: Love is Blind.

"I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB," Khloe wrote in an April 19 Instagram post after meeting star Alexa Lemieux. "What do you think?"

In recent years, following her 2021 split from Tristan, the 39-year-old has put most of her focus on being a mom to their two children. The Good American founder even shut down rumors in 2022 that she was seeing "another NBA player."

"Definitely NOT true!" Khloe wrote in June 2022. "Thank you for all the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy, focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."