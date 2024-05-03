Kyle Richards Drops Mauricio Umansky's Last Name From Her Instagram Amid Separation

Watch : Does Kyle Richards Want Her Sister Kathy Hilton to Return to ‘RHOBH’? She Says…

Kyle Richards has made a notable change to her Instagram amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's profile used to read "Kyle Richards Umansky," she has dropped her husband's surname so that it now reads "Kyle Richards." Although, she still lists "wife" in her bio.

Though it's unclear when exactly Kyle made the social media move, eagle-eyed followers noticed the update about 10 months after news of her separation from Mauricio broke. And while the actress and the real estate mogul noted at the time that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," she revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion whether they'd since talked about it.

"It's hard for us to say that word, I think," she said on the March episode. "But, I mean, if he's looking for a place to move out, and I haven't really seen any progress. We get along well but like friends."