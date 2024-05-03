Exclusive

Who Will Replace Katy Perry on American Idol? Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Have the Perfect Pitch

After Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken's exit from The Masked Singer, the duo told E! News if they'd be interested in returning to American Idol as a judge.

Watch: Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Reunite for Broadway Christmas Show

Dim the lights, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken have an American Idol pitch.

As Katy Perry prepares for her final episodes on the reality competition show, the season two alums are throwing their hats in the ring to replace her at the judges' table.

"I would love it if they called me," Ruben, who won season two of Idol, recently told E! News during a joint interview with Clay. "But I think that in any way that I can go back and give advice to the young people that are going through the show, I do that readily and I'm thankful for the opportunity to do that anytime."

Clay, who was the runner-up in 2003, also expressed interest in sitting alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and he even teased what kind of judge he would be.

"I would be tough," he shared, crediting his son Parker. "I got a teenager now."

However, as Clay explained, there's a difference between "being mean and being honest," noting that he and fellow contestants "appreciated" what former judge Simon Cowell brought to the table.

"While, yes, Simon was often looking for ways to say things that would get attention," the 45-year-old continued. "He was also giving advice that we could use."

photos
American Idol: Where Are They Now?

In fact, Clay recalled, when Simon and fellow former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson gave a comment, he would take the feedback and apply it to the next week.

"We make ourselves better," he noted. "And I think that if there's something that maybe the younger generations could use some of is some constructive feedback, because I think the goal of Idol is to make sure that every kid who is on it improves and becomes as successful as Kelly Clarkson and Ruben Studdard. That's only possible if you really get constructive feedback."

"You can't be told, 'Oh, that's lovely.' Every week," he added. "You made it to the top 12 because you are a lovely singer. Now, how can you improve each week? Ruben and I would do that. That's what I'm saying."

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

If Clay or Ruben do end up returning to Idol, it would come shortly after their departure from another singing competition series: The Masked Singer. The longtime friends were unmasked as the Beets during the May 1 episode of the Fox show.

As for whey they believe Masked Singer and Idol have such strong fanbases?

"People really enjoy having a hand in helping someone else's dreams come true," Ruben, 45, said. "And people at Idol do such a great job of pulling you into the young people's personal stories and backgrounds."

Plus, it's a show you need to watch in real time to avoid spoilers.

"We're so used to binging TV now," Clay explained. "It's very difficult to get folks to watch TV live. I think that's what makes this Masked Singer so brilliant, because it'd be ruined if it was spoiled for you. Right? You need to watch it live."

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Keep reading to see more stars who have been unmasked on the show this season. 

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox, and catch-up on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand.

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilcon was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miss Cleocatra: Eliminated Week 8

As Miss Cleocatra, Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis made a triumphant return to the stage nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

Seal: Eliminated Week 9

Just one week after joining the show as the season's final wild card contestant, former child star Corey Feldman was unmasked as Seal.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Beets: Eliminated Week 9

In a jaw-dropping double elimination, American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were unearthed as the duo behind Beets.

Michael Becker/FOX

Clock

Michael Becker/FOX

Poodle Moth

Michael Becker/FOX

Goldfish

Michael Becker/FOX

Gumball

