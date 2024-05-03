Who Will Replace Katy Perry on American Idol? Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Have the Perfect Pitch

Dim the lights, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken have an American Idol pitch.
As Katy Perry prepares for her final episodes on the reality competition show, the season two alums are throwing their hats in the ring to replace her at the judges' table.
"I would love it if they called me," Ruben, who won season two of Idol, recently told E! News during a joint interview with Clay. "But I think that in any way that I can go back and give advice to the young people that are going through the show, I do that readily and I'm thankful for the opportunity to do that anytime."
Clay, who was the runner-up in 2003, also expressed interest in sitting alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and he even teased what kind of judge he would be.
"I would be tough," he shared, crediting his son Parker. "I got a teenager now."
However, as Clay explained, there's a difference between "being mean and being honest," noting that he and fellow contestants "appreciated" what former judge Simon Cowell brought to the table.
"While, yes, Simon was often looking for ways to say things that would get attention," the 45-year-old continued. "He was also giving advice that we could use."
In fact, Clay recalled, when Simon and fellow former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson gave a comment, he would take the feedback and apply it to the next week.
"We make ourselves better," he noted. "And I think that if there's something that maybe the younger generations could use some of is some constructive feedback, because I think the goal of Idol is to make sure that every kid who is on it improves and becomes as successful as Kelly Clarkson and Ruben Studdard. That's only possible if you really get constructive feedback."
"You can't be told, 'Oh, that's lovely.' Every week," he added. "You made it to the top 12 because you are a lovely singer. Now, how can you improve each week? Ruben and I would do that. That's what I'm saying."
If Clay or Ruben do end up returning to Idol, it would come shortly after their departure from another singing competition series: The Masked Singer. The longtime friends were unmasked as the Beets during the May 1 episode of the Fox show.
As for whey they believe Masked Singer and Idol have such strong fanbases?
"People really enjoy having a hand in helping someone else's dreams come true," Ruben, 45, said. "And people at Idol do such a great job of pulling you into the young people's personal stories and backgrounds."
Plus, it's a show you need to watch in real time to avoid spoilers.
"We're so used to binging TV now," Clay explained. "It's very difficult to get folks to watch TV live. I think that's what makes this Masked Singer so brilliant, because it'd be ruined if it was spoiled for you. Right? You need to watch it live."
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox, and catch-up on Hulu, Fox.com, Tubi and On Demand.