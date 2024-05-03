Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date Revealed

Watch : Lucien Laviscount Tells If Alfie Will Return on Emily in Paris

This news is très magnifique!

Emily in Paris—the beloved Netflix series known for its love triangles and Lily Collins' interesting outfit choices as Emily—has a release date for season four, and it's sooner than you might think. Whereas seasons one through three of the series were released towards the end of the year, you'll be able to stream part one of season four beginning August 15, with part two following September 12.

And in order to share the exciting news, Netflix tapped a number of the series' cast, who each chose three words to describe the upcoming season.

"Vulnerable," began Lily in the video released May 3, adding later, "Adventurous."

Costar Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) teased, "Not finished yet," while Lucas Bravo, the actor behind Emily's love interest Gabriel, added simply, "Holy f--king s--t."

Camille Razat—who plays the third point of the Emily and Gabriel love triangle—fittingly opted for "messy" while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu—Emily's difficult boss Sylvie—revealed, "This season sums up to one word: Revenge."