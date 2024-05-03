Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date Revealed

This news is très magnifique!
Emily in Paris—the beloved Netflix series known for its love triangles and Lily Collins' interesting outfit choices as Emily—has a release date for season four, and it's sooner than you might think. Whereas seasons one through three of the series were released towards the end of the year, you'll be able to stream part one of season four beginning August 15, with part two following September 12.
And in order to share the exciting news, Netflix tapped a number of the series' cast, who each chose three words to describe the upcoming season.
"Vulnerable," began Lily in the video released May 3, adding later, "Adventurous."
Costar Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) teased, "Not finished yet," while Lucas Bravo, the actor behind Emily's love interest Gabriel, added simply, "Holy f--king s--t."
Camille Razat—who plays the third point of the Emily and Gabriel love triangle—fittingly opted for "messy" while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu—Emily's difficult boss Sylvie—revealed, "This season sums up to one word: Revenge."
And of course, Lucien Laviscount—who plays Emily's ex-boyfriend Alfie, a character in yet another love triangle—added of his character's season four journey, "Chaotic, heartbreaking."
After all, season three ended with Alfie breaking up with Emily after Camille revealed—during her and Gabriel's wedding!—that Emily and Gabriel still are, and always have been, in love with each other.
But before Emily and Gabriel could ride off into the sunset together after three seasons of pining—the aspiring chef dropped some bombshell news: Camille is pregnant! With his baby! Mon Dieu!
So, needless to say, our three words for Emily in Paris season four are: need it now! But alas, fans will have to wait until August to see just exactly how this latest news shakes out.
