Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date Revealed

This news is très magnifique!

Emily in Paris—the beloved Netflix series known for its love triangles and Lily Collins' interesting outfit choices as Emily—has a release date for season four, and it's sooner than you might think. Whereas seasons one through three of the series were released towards the end of the year, you'll be able to stream part one of season four beginning August 15, with part two following September 12. 

And in order to share the exciting news, Netflix tapped a number of the series' cast, who each chose three words to describe the upcoming season. 

"Vulnerable," began Lily in the video released May 3, adding later, "Adventurous."

Costar Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) teased, "Not finished yet," while Lucas Bravo, the actor behind Emily's love interest Gabriel, added simply, "Holy f--king s--t."

Camille Razat—who plays the third point of the Emily and Gabriel love triangle—fittingly opted for "messy" while Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu—Emily's difficult boss Sylvie—revealed, "This season sums up to one word: Revenge."

And of course, Lucien Laviscount—who plays Emily's ex-boyfriend Alfie, a character in yet another love triangle—added of his character's season four journey, "Chaotic, heartbreaking."

After all, season three ended with Alfie breaking up with Emily after Camille revealed—during her and Gabriel's wedding!—that Emily and Gabriel still are, and always have been, in love with each other. 

But before Emily and Gabriel could ride off into the sunset together after three seasons of pining—the aspiring chef dropped some bombshell news: Camille is pregnant! With his baby! Mon Dieu!

So, needless to say, our three words for Emily in Paris season four are: need it now! But alas, fans will have to wait until August to see just exactly how this latest news shakes out. 

Netflix

Emily in Paris - August 15

This summer, fans will finally be able to see how the Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) love triangle plays out after the sesaon three cliff hanger.

MAX

Hacks (Max) - May 2

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. 

Food Network/Discovery

Selena + Restaurant (Food Network) - May 2

Selena Gomez takes the next step in her culinary adventure as she heads out of her home kitchen and into the professional kitchens of some of L.A.’s hottest restaurants in Selena + Restaurant, premiering May 2.

Peacock

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Peacock) - May 2

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is an event series inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov. Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, and shortly after arrival, he was made one of the tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a courageous, unforgettable, and human story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo) - May 5

Returning for season 14 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer AydinDanielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.   

Sophy Holland/E! Entertainment

OMG Fashun (E!) - May 6

E! teams up with trailblazing style icon Julia Fox and renowned image architect Law Roach as they host the new eccentric fashion design competition series OMG Fashun. Handcrafted is the new haute couture as Julia inspires pioneering fashion disruptors to upend traditional style convention, break the rules and redefine “cool.” 

Casey Durkin/Peacock

Love Undercover (Peacock) - May 9

Five international soccer superstars look for love by taking on secret identities to date several single women in Los Angeles who don’t know of their fame overseas. 

The new series features Premier League stars Jamie O’Hara (36 – United Kingdom), Ryan Babel (36 – Netherlands) and Lloyd Jones (27 – United Kingdom), as well as Olympic Gold Medalist Marco Fabián (33 – Mexico) and soccer royalty Sebastián Fassi (29 – Mexico). 

Netflix

Bridgerton (Netflix) - May 16

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Dan Smith / FOX

Don't Forget the Lyrics (Fox) - May 16

Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash, Don’t Forget The Lyrics challenges contestants’ musical memory as they get one song closer to winning $1 million.

Amanda Mazonkey/FOX

I Can See Your Voice (Fox) - May 16

I Can See Your Voice host Ken Jeong is joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton along with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers…without ever hearing them sing a note. 

USA/NBCUniversal

Race to Survive New Zealand (USA) - May 20

In the most harrowing outdoor adventure competition yet, challengers must rely on a combination of endurance racing, survival skills and intuition as they navigate 150 miles of New Zealand’s harshest terrain. From the depths of ancient caves to frigid alpine summits, every step and every calorie is hard-earned. However, strength and speed alone won’t be enough to win $500,000. Rather, only those with the strongest will to survive can claim this life-changing prize. 

Chris Haston/NBC

Weakest Link (NBC) - May 20

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, the iconic British import and international game show phenomenon returns with a new batch of episodes, including a special veteran-themed show saluting the troops.

Brian Bowen Smith / FOX

Gordon Ramsey's Food Stars (Fox) - May 22

Culinary titan Gordan Ramsay welcomes famed hospitality industry leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump in the all-new season of the hit competition series.

Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 23

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner return for season five this spring.

FOX

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 28

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Fox return for a new season of the interactive game show.

Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 28

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell returns to the star-studded judging panel with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.  

FOX

Masterchef (Fox) - May 29

Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out. 

Laura Radford/Peacock

 We Are Lady Parts (Peacock) - May 30

Season two of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first U.K. tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted. 

FX

Clipped (Hulu) - June 4

Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Frank Ockenfels/FX

The Bear (FX & Hulu) - June

Season three of The Bear returns in June, with all the episodes dropping on Hulu at the same time.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) - June 2

Season two of the reality series debuts this summer.

Lorraine O’Sullivan/FOX

Name That Tune (Fox) - June 3

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, contestants' musical knowledge will be tested for a chance to win over $100,000. 

Hulu/Disney

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu) - June 7

 In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl) is 38 and not yet wearing his iconic hairstyle. He is a ready-to-wear designer, unknown to the general public. While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz).

Amazon/Prime Video

The Boys (Prime) - June 13

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Hulu/Disney

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (Hulu) - June 25

An unprecedented look at the non-stop life of a cultural luminary. At a time when gender equality and women’s issues are at the forefront, Diane von Furstenberg’s life exemplifies empowerment, resilience, entrepreneurship, and style. She is an inspiration to women with her unapologetic demeanor. Diane never saw herself as a victim of sexism; rather, she embraced her femininity in a strong and profound way, forging a path for her daughter and the next generation of women to follow.

Amazon/MGM Studios

I Am: Celine Dion (Prime VIdeo) - June 25

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I Am: Celine Dion gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.

Peacock/NBCUniversal

Those About to Die (Peacock) - July 18

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the corrupt world of the spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition, exploring a side of ancient Rome never before told—the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most…blood and sport. The series introduces an ensemble of characters from all corners of the Roman Empire who collide at the explosive intersection of sports, politics and dynasties.

Peacock

Love Island USA (Peacock) - Summer 2024

Season six of the hit dating competitionshow will premiere summer 2024 on Peacock. 

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - Summer 2024

Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. 

Trae Patton/NBC

Password (NBC) - Summer 2024

New episodes of the iconic game show Password will continue throughout the summer with Emmy Award-winning host Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon. The hour-long episodes will include two back-to-back games with recurring player Fallon paired with a contestant competing against a celebrity guest/contestant duo for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using only one-word clues. 

