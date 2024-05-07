Why Rihanna Skipped Met Gala 2024 At the Last Minute

Days after Rihanna confirmed her RSVP for the 2024 Met Gala, the Grammy winner had to cancel her appearance at the star-studded event. Find out why.

S-O-S, please: Rihanna missed the 2024 Met Gala.

The Fenty Beauty founderwho recently debuted a pink hair transformation—was unable to take a bow on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet on May 6 after coming down with the flu, her rep confirmed to E! News. (Catch every must-see star at the Met Gala here.)

Rihanna's absence at this year's event comes after she and A$AP Rocky—with whom she shares kids RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months—shut down the Met Gala 2023 red carpet as a couple.

In fact, the "Diamonds" singer, who was then pregnant with the pair's second son, had love on the brain with her look when it came to honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld. ICYMI, for that occasion, she wore a white dress by Valentino covered in Chanel's iconic Camellia flower, which featured an epic train.

And though she couldn't make it for the 2024 Met Gala's "Garden of Time" dress code, she did tease that her look would've been one that's unexpected.

Inside Met Gala 2024: All the Candid Photos

"I'm coming in as an extra this year," she exclusively told E! News in late April, adding that she was simply "coming for dinner."

And as for why she planned to go for such a chill look this time around? "I'm a mom," she added. "I don't got time for a lot of s--t."

Keep reading for what you do have time for—a look at every single star on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Awkwafina

Jonathan Bailey

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jaden Smith

Maria Sharapova

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Sam Smith

Olivier Rousteing

Paloma Elsesser

Jude Law

Sienna Miller

Dan Levy

Kaia Gerber

Irina Shayk

Tessa Thompson

Karlie Kloss

Chloe Sevigny

Cardi B

Eiza González

Camila Cabello

Sabrina Carpenter

Michelle Williams

Lizzo

Taraji P. Henson

Linda Evangelista

Lena Mahfouf

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

