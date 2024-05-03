Save 70% on Alo Yoga, Shop Wayfair's Best Sale of the Year, Get Free Kiehl's & 91 More Weekend Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As your dedicated E! Shopping Editor, I'm always on the hunt for the best deals to make your weekends even better. If you're anything like me, you start your weekdays with one mission: to uncover the best discounts on everything from beauty essentials to fashion must-haves and cozy home finds. And let me tell you, this weekend's deals are absolutely irresistible.
So, if you're feeling the itch to treat yourself and that paycheck just hit your account, why not indulge a little? I've got you covered. I've scoured the virtual aisles to handpick the best discounts, ensuring you can shop till you drop without breaking the bank. So sit back, relax, and shop.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Alo Yoga: Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear, athleisure, accessories and more during the Aloversary Sale.
- Kiehl's: Buy 1, get 1 free on select skincare favorites from Kiehl's.
- Wayfair: Wayfair's most sought-after sale starts May 4: Way Day. If you can't wait to shop, there are major deals today too!
- Target: Save 40% during the Spring Home Sale.
- Kylie Cosmetics: Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals on lip kits from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Just add 2 to your cart, discount automatically applied at checkout.
- BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
- Coach Outlet: Save 70% on Coach bags during Coach Outlet Weekend Gifting Mania.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Surprise Days Sale.
- Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles.
- J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Alo Yoga Deals
Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear, athleisure, accessories and more during the Aloversary Sale.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
Aerie: Save 30% on Aerie shorts.
ASOS: Save 20% on spring styles from ASOS with the code FRESH.
Athleta: Get 25% off your Athleta purchase (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 60% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Make a splash with 30% off swimwear deals.
Barefoot Dreams: Get major discounts on cozy Barefoot Dreams robes.
BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Take 25% off full-price styles from Coach.
Coach Outlet: Save 70% on Coach bags during Coach Outlet Weekend Gifting Mania.
Gap: Get 50% off your purchase, including the sale section (discount applied at checkout).
Good American: Use the code FLASH30 to get an extra 30% off Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American. Yes, that includes extra discounts on styles that are already on sale.
Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code EXTRA30 to get an EXTRA 30% off the J.Crew sale section.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save 30% sitewide on everything from Kate Spade (discount applied at checkout).
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Surprise Days Sale.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Save 25% during the Michael Kors Summer Style Event.
New Balance: Shop 25% off deals from New Balance.
Nike: Score an EXTRA 25% off select Nike sale styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these 70% off swimwear deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Get 75% off deals from Old Navy.
Reebok: Shop these 50% off deals from Reebok.
Sam Edelman: Save 30% on Sam Edelman shoes and accessories.
Skechers: Take 20% off Skechers shoes (discount applied at checkout).
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off top-selling swimwear (discount applied at checkout).
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Take 30% off dresses and rompers from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Use the code 40DRESS to save 40% on dresses from VICI.
Victoria's Secret: Get 40% off Dream Angels bras and $5 panties.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Kiehl's Deals
Buy 1, get 1 free on select skincare favorites from Kiehl's.
More Beauty Deals
Bio Ionic: Use the code IRONS to get 30% off Bio Ionic flat irons and curling irons.
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Bobbi Brown: Save 25% sitewide from Bobbi Brown. Plus, get 2 full-size and 2 mini picks for free when you spend $85+.
Dermstore: Get $242 worth of sun products for just $70: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, Supergoop!, La Roche-Posay, and more top brands.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1 item from the Herbivore Pink Cloud collection, get another for 50% off. Use the code CLOUD at checkout.
HigherDOSE: Get 15% off HigherDOSE wellness and beauty devices with the code MOM15 at checkout.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Keys Soulcare: Get 30% off morning skincare essentials from Alicia Keys' brand Keys Soulcare.
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Kylie Cosmetics: Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals on lip kits from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Just add 2 to your cart, discount automatically applied at checkout.
Laura Geller: Use the code CINCO to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
Mario Badescu: Use the promo code MOM25 to get 25% off Mario Badescu skincare products.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Milk Makeup: Use the code FUTUREFAVE to save $10 on Milk Makeup Future Fluid Creamy Hydrating Concealer.
Nudestix: Pick a palette with 5 Nudestix minis of your choice for just $60.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Sephora: You only have 24 hours to get up to 50% off hair products from ghd and Bumble and bumble.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and more products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off Too Faced lipsticks, lip liners, and lip glosses.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Wayfair Deals
Wayfair's most sought-after sale starts May 4: Way Day. If you can't wait to shop, there are major deals today too!
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Memorial Day Sale.
Brooklinen: Get 45% off luxurious bedding bundles from Brooklinen. Plus, save 25% on towels, sheets, and more home must-haves.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals on luxuriously soft essentials from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
Cuisinart: Take $100 off select Cuisinart gadgets.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers with the code HEALTHYMOM.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices, including vacuums that do all the work for you.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie with the code MOTHERSDAY25. Get an EXTRA 20% off 2+ blankets with the promo code BUYMORESHAREMORE.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on home must-haves from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Sleep Number: Don't miss 40% off deals on mattresses and more from Sleep Number.
Sur La Table: Save 60% on Mother's Day gifts from Sur La Table.
Target: Save 40% during the Spring Home Sale.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers and essential oils. I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and love them so much.
Walmart: Don't miss these 65% off flash deals from Walmart: mattresses, treadmills, air fryers, and more.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Buy 2 Yankee Candles, get 2 free.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
Ban.do: Use the code 20FORU to get 20% off your order. If you spend $50+, use the code 25FORU to save 25%.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Funko: Buy 2 Star Wars items, get 1 free.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
What are the best deals right now?
Stock up and save 70% on next-level activewear from Alo Yoga. Buy 1, get 1 free on select skincare favorites from Kiehl's. Wayfair's most sought-after sale starts May 4: Way Day. If you can't wait to shop, there are major deals today too! Save 40% during the Spring Home Sale.
Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals on lip kits from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Just add 2 to your cart, discount automatically applied at checkout. Get $10 bracelets and more BaubleBar deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles. Save 70% on Coach bags during Coach Outlet Weekend Gifting Mania.
Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Surprise Days Sale. Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles. Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.