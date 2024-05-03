Nick Viall’s Wife Natalie Joy Shares Her Wedding Hot Take After “Tragic” Honeymoon

Watch : Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Up until the honeymoon, newlywed life was rosy for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.

The Bachelor star tied the knot April 27 in an elegant Georgia ceremony, which Natalie described as "everything i had imagined and more!!!!" on her Instagram Story May 2.

She gushed about every detail of the celebration—from their first dance to Adele's "One and Only" to her sentimental wedding band that her sister gave her from their grandmother. Her Bachelorette pal Victoria Fuller even came to the rescue to complete her bridal look with a new bottle of Le Labo's Santal 33 perfume.

"i had nick smell all my perfumes and pick his favorite... i literally had 1 drop left!!!" Natalie explained on her Story. "then @vfuller gives me a gift and it's the exact same perfume with 'Mrs. Viall' labeled."

However, there was one traditional piece of wedding attire that Natalie opted to skip on her special day. When one fan on Instagram asked if she wore a garter under her dress, the surgical tech responded with a hot take: "no. that trend should die." Adding a heart, she noted, "respectfully."