Nick Viall’s Wife Natalie Joy Shares Her Wedding Hot Take After “Tragic” Honeymoon

Natalie Joy—whose honeymoon with Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall was cut "tragically short" over visa issues—shared that she wants a certain bridal trend to "die" following her wedding.

Watch: Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Up until the honeymoon, newlywed life was rosy for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.

The Bachelor star tied the knot April 27 in an elegant Georgia ceremony, which Natalie described as "everything i had imagined and more!!!!" on her Instagram Story May 2.

She gushed about every detail of the celebration—from their first dance to Adele's "One and Only" to her sentimental wedding band that her sister gave her from their grandmother. Her Bachelorette pal Victoria Fuller even came to the rescue to complete her bridal look with a new bottle of Le Labo's Santal 33 perfume.

"i had nick smell all my perfumes and pick his favorite... i literally had 1 drop left!!!" Natalie explained on her Story. "then @vfuller gives me a gift and it's the exact same perfume with 'Mrs. Viall' labeled."

However, there was one traditional piece of wedding attire that Natalie opted to skip on her special day. When one fan on Instagram asked if she wore a garter under her dress, the surgical tech responded with a hot take: "no. that trend should die." Adding a heart, she noted, "respectfully."

Once the party died down, Nick and Natalie—along with their 2-month-old daughter River Rose—embarked on a family honeymoon to Turks and Caicos Islands, but had a giant hiccup once they arrived at the tropical airport.

"We're on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights," Nick shared on The Viall Files May 2. "The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There's a page torn here.'"

Ultimately, officials said Natalie had to head back home to the U.S. because of the documentation issues.

"It felt like a nightmare," he noted. "I'm like, ‘This is not happening.'"

While it cut their honeymoon "tragically short"—as Nick put it—the Bachelor Nation member also saw the mishap as an opportunity to bond as husband and wife.

"I'm telling myself, you're two days on the f--king job, time to be a husband,'" Nick added. "‘Time to step up. You stay calm. Everything's going to be fine.'"

Relive their rosy romance in photos:

April 2024: Tying The Knot

In April 2024, the couple revealed they had officially exchanged nupitials on April 27, 2024. The ceremony was held at Natalie's family farm in Georgia. 

"All I wanted to do was give Natalie the wedding of her dreams," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "It turned out to be the wedding of my dreams too."

February 2024: River Rose

The couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, on Feb. 2, 2024—a name taken from Natalie's great grandmother and niece. As the couple wrote on Instagram, "The best part of life starts now."

September 2023: It's a Girl!

Nick and Natalie reveal the sex of their baby on Instagram. 

August 2023: Pregnant

The two revealed on Instagram Aug. 8 that they are expecting their first child. The following September, Nick shared pics from a date night, captioning his Instagram post, "Just a couple parents having a night out."

L.A. Date Night

The two are seen out together in Los Angeles in May 2023.

January 2023: Engaged!

Nick proposed to Natalie Jan. 12. (Pictured: The two enjoying a romantic moment days earlier at the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP, in Los Angeles.)

2022 People's Choice Awards

The two show PDA at the E! award show in Santa Monica, Calif. in December 2022.

PDA Alert

Nick kisses Natalie at the Thirst Gala & Legacy Ball in Beverly Hills in October 2022.

2022 MTV Awards Date

The two appear on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., a year after they made their red carpet debut at the award show.

2022 Coachella Fun

The two enjoy a Heineken at the Heineken House at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

2022 Oscars Party Date

The two appear together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2022 Oscars Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Super Bowl Party

The two attend the Big Game Watch Party at the Cameo Villa in Beverly Hills in February 2022.

Homecoming Date

The couple appears at the Homecoming Weekend event hosted by the h.wood Group & REVOLVE in Los Angeles in February 2022.

Romantic Stroll

The two walk together in Los Angeles in August 2023.

Pretty in Pink

The two appear together at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War in Los Angeles in June 2021.

May 2021: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

MTV Awards Date Night

The two were all smiles at the event.

January 2021: Instagram Official

Natalie makes their relationship Instagram official when she shares a video showing her crashing Nick's virtual reality session.

