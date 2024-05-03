Nick Viall’s Wife Natalie Joy Shares Her Wedding Hot Take After “Tragic” Honeymoon

Up until the honeymoon, newlywed life was rosy for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.
The Bachelor star tied the knot April 27 in an elegant Georgia ceremony, which Natalie described as "everything i had imagined and more!!!!" on her Instagram Story May 2.
She gushed about every detail of the celebration—from their first dance to Adele's "One and Only" to her sentimental wedding band that her sister gave her from their grandmother. Her Bachelorette pal Victoria Fuller even came to the rescue to complete her bridal look with a new bottle of Le Labo's Santal 33 perfume.
"i had nick smell all my perfumes and pick his favorite... i literally had 1 drop left!!!" Natalie explained on her Story. "then @vfuller gives me a gift and it's the exact same perfume with 'Mrs. Viall' labeled."
However, there was one traditional piece of wedding attire that Natalie opted to skip on her special day. When one fan on Instagram asked if she wore a garter under her dress, the surgical tech responded with a hot take: "no. that trend should die." Adding a heart, she noted, "respectfully."
Once the party died down, Nick and Natalie—along with their 2-month-old daughter River Rose—embarked on a family honeymoon to Turks and Caicos Islands, but had a giant hiccup once they arrived at the tropical airport.
"We're on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights," Nick shared on The Viall Files May 2. "The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There's a page torn here.'"
Ultimately, officials said Natalie had to head back home to the U.S. because of the documentation issues.
"It felt like a nightmare," he noted. "I'm like, ‘This is not happening.'"
While it cut their honeymoon "tragically short"—as Nick put it—the Bachelor Nation member also saw the mishap as an opportunity to bond as husband and wife.
"I'm telling myself, you're two days on the f--king job, time to be a husband,'" Nick added. "‘Time to step up. You stay calm. Everything's going to be fine.'"
Relive their rosy romance in photos: