Kate Beckinsale Makes First Public Appearance Since Health Emergency

Kate Beckinsale has serendipitously returned.

The Serendipity alum hit the red carpet May 2 at The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

The 50-year-old went for high glam in a sculptural, silvery organza gown, featuring a one shoulder design and a large slit, perfect to show off her white, platform heels. Kate paired her look with a bejeweled green clutch, dangling diamond earrings and a black bow in her hair.

The outing marks the Underworld actress' first public appearance since she shared she was dealing with a health emergency earlier this year. She first posted an update from a hospital bed to her Instagram on March 11, per People.

The next day, she said she had been admitted to the hospital and throughout the week kept fans updated, sharing that she'd also had a visit from her cat, Willow, as well as her Pomeranian, Myf. Kate even shared a "Happy Easter" message to Instagram from her hospital bed.