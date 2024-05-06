Teyana Taylor Debuts Blonde Bombshell Transformation at 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor looked red hot, hot, hot at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in a bold crimson-colored dress and dramatic blonde hair transformation.

Teyana Taylor will give you a thousand and one reasons to change your hair color.

The 33-year-old kissed her signature brunette tresses goodbye and debuted a platinum blonde look at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She opted for a voluminous updo with effortlessly loose tendrils on the sides.

But the Coming 2 America star's hair transformation wasn't the only detail worth nothing. 

After all, set the red carpet ablaze in a bold crimson-colored strapless dress with a thigh-high slit that featured a bed of roses laid beautifully on the neckline and the corset bodice. The design also included delicate ruby gems scattered all over, creating the illusion of a rain droplets falling from the rose petals. 

Teyana's red-hot look perfectly paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time." (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

