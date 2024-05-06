Teyana Taylor Debuts Blonde Bombshell Transformation at 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor will give you a thousand and one reasons to change your hair color.
The 33-year-old kissed her signature brunette tresses goodbye and debuted a platinum blonde look at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She opted for a voluminous updo with effortlessly loose tendrils on the sides.
But the Coming 2 America star's hair transformation wasn't the only detail worth nothing.
After all, set the red carpet ablaze in a bold crimson-colored strapless dress with a thigh-high slit that featured a bed of roses laid beautifully on the neckline and the corset bodice. The design also included delicate ruby gems scattered all over, creating the illusion of a rain droplets falling from the rose petals.
Teyana's red-hot look perfectly paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time." (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)
It's safe to say Teyana's dramatic Met Gala transformation is quite the walk in the park compared to last year's Thom Browne look, in which she wore a skintight black-and-white tweed dress with extreme side cutouts, built-in gloves and a floor-length train.
And although the actress could barely make her way up the famous museum steps, she did make the most of her night. In fact, she brought Chick-fil-A chicken tenders and waffle fries to the event.
"@teyanataylor is embarrassing me," Push T captioned his Instagram Stories at the time. "She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM."
Teyana wasn't the only celebrity to make a drastic change at the Met Gala. Keep reading to see all of the eye-catching looks on the red carpet.