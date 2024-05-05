We Can’t Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Looks Throughout the Years

When it comes to her Met Gala fashion, Jennifer Lopez always leaves jaws on the floor.
But when she makes her 14th trip up the iconic steps of the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night May 6, it'll also mark a special occasion. After all, Jenny from the Block is co-hosting the gala alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. But while Jennifer is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to how she'll channel the "Garden of Time" theme, she reflected on what it meant to be asked to serve as a chair.
"I have a few different sketches. I'm still deciding," the singer said in an Instagram video from Vogue posted April 17. "When Anna calls you, and asks you to co-host the Met Gala along with her it's kinda the biggest night in fashion and to raise money for the museum, it was a real honor."
The 54-year-old keeps it real on how she "chooses at the last minute" based on how she's feeling that day. As she put it: "'cause that is the night for looks!"
This method has proven to work in J.Lo's favor as her Met Gala looks have made headlines in Manhattan. For example, her look for 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme stole the show as she shimmered and shined in a silver beaded iconic Versace dress.
Plus, who can forget when the Wedding Planner alum and now-husband Ben Affleck walked the red carpet together in 2021, not long after rekindling their romance. Embracing the essence of the wild west for the Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion theme, she slayed in a rustic brown Ralph Lauren look.
And then, just last year, the Hustlers star stunned with a gorgeous Ralph Lauren halter dress and veiled fascinator in honor of the 2023 theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Before J.Lo graces the Met steps for the 14th time, take a trip down fashion memory lane with her best looks from the gala from over the years.