We Can’t Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Looks Throughout the Years

Jennifer Lopez is ‘still deciding’ on her 2024 Met Gala look where she will co-host alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. 

When it comes to her Met Gala fashion, Jennifer Lopez always leaves jaws on the floor.

But when she makes her 14th trip up the iconic steps of the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night May 6, it'll also mark a special occasion. After all, Jenny from the Block is co-hosting the gala alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. But while Jennifer is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to how she'll channel the "Garden of Time" theme, she reflected on what it meant to be asked to serve as a chair.

"I have a few different sketches. I'm still deciding," the singer said in an Instagram video from Vogue posted April 17. "When Anna calls you, and asks you to co-host the Met Gala along with her it's kinda the biggest night in fashion and to raise money for the museum, it was a real honor."

The 54-year-old keeps it real on how she "chooses at the last minute" based on how she's feeling that day. As she put it: "'cause that is the night for looks!"

This method has proven to work in J.Lo's favor as her Met Gala looks have made headlines in Manhattan. For example, her look for 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme stole the show as she shimmered and shined in a silver beaded iconic Versace dress. 

Plus, who can forget when the Wedding Planner alum and now-husband Ben Affleck walked the red carpet together in 2021, not long after rekindling their romance. Embracing the essence of the wild west for the Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion theme, she slayed in a rustic brown Ralph Lauren look.

Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images

And then, just last year, the Hustlers star stunned with a gorgeous Ralph Lauren halter dress and veiled fascinator in honor of the 2023 theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Before J.Lo graces the Met steps for the 14th time, take a trip down fashion memory lane with her best looks from the gala from over the years.

Evan Agostini / Staff via Getty Images

Making Her Mark 

Jenny from the Block stepped out for her first Met Gala appearance in 2004, wearing Dolce & Gabbana paired with a furry white shawl.

Evan Agostini / Staff via Getty Images

Blush Beauty 

For the “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” theme in 2006, the Hustlers actress wore an elegant blush Versace dress.

Brian ZAK / Contributor via Getty Images

Keeping It Classy

J.Lo chose a dazzling gold Marchesa dress for the “Poiret: King of Fashion”-themed Met Gala in 2007.

Stephen Lovekin / Staff via Getty Images

Headlines Were Made in Manhattan

The Maid in Manhattan star wore a one-shouldered sea-foam-blue Alberta Ferretti to the 2008 Met Gala. 

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Can’t Get Enough

Back in 2010, J.Lo had us on the floor when she ascended the Met Gala steps in an embroidered Zuhair Murad gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Get Loud for This Look

She looked exquisite in 2011, wearing a red floral Gucci dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rocking It

For the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” event in 2013, J.Lo truly rocked a sheer sequined Michael Kors look.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Girl on Fire

Back in 2015, she appeared in a fierce dragon-inspired Versace gown. 

J. Kempin / Contributor via Getty Images

A Vision in Blue

For the “Rei Kawakubo/ Comme des Garcons” Met Gala in 2017, she arrived in a light blue Valentino caped gown that radiated angelic vibes. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gala Glam

J.Lo stunned the carpet in 2018 with her iconic bejeweled Balmain gown. 

Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images

Shimmer and Shine

Showstopper! For “Camp: Notes on Fashion” in 2019, she stole the show in this silver beaded Versace headdress. 

Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images

The Wild West

The Wedding Planner alum embraced the essence of the wild west in 2021 in this rustic brown Ralph Lauren look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hat Tip

For the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Met Gala in 2023, she slayed in this pink and black custom Ralph Lauren gown.