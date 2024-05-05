We Can’t Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Looks Throughout the Years

Watch : Ben Affleck Reveals Compromise He Made With Jennifer Lopez After Rekindling Romance

When it comes to her Met Gala fashion, Jennifer Lopez always leaves jaws on the floor.

But when she makes her 14th trip up the iconic steps of the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night May 6, it'll also mark a special occasion. After all, Jenny from the Block is co-hosting the gala alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. But while Jennifer is keeping her cards close to her chest when it comes to how she'll channel the "Garden of Time" theme, she reflected on what it meant to be asked to serve as a chair.

"I have a few different sketches. I'm still deciding," the singer said in an Instagram video from Vogue posted April 17. "When Anna calls you, and asks you to co-host the Met Gala along with her it's kinda the biggest night in fashion and to raise money for the museum, it was a real honor."

The 54-year-old keeps it real on how she "chooses at the last minute" based on how she's feeling that day. As she put it: "'cause that is the night for looks!"