Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Make Waves on Rare Beach Date

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines De Ramon enjoyed a romantic stroll along the beach in Santa Barbara. The couple were first linked together in 2022.

By Sabba Rahbar May 02, 2024 9:58 PMTags
Brad PittCouplesCelebrities
Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have taken their love by the sea.

The couple took a stroll with their dogs along the Santa Barbara beach April 29, keeping each other close as they enjoyed a cup of coffee and the ocean breeze.

For their beach date, the duo kept it casual with Brad, 60, sporting an all white ensemble, complete with gold necklaces and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ines, 32, opted for a white, flowy dress, paired with white sneakers a dark green puffer vest.

The outing comes less than two months after Ines finalized her divorce from Paul Wesley in March. The jewelry designer and Vampire Diaries star were married for two years before they separated in 2019, with their rep telling E! News at the time that the decision was mutual.

Still, Ines and Brad—who shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 with ex Angelina Jolie— have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight since they first sparked dating rumors in 2022.

photos
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate His 60th Birthday

And while a source told E! News at the time that they were just friends, their friendship has most certainly heated up, as they were even celebrating their birthdays together in December with 30 of their friends at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Plus, Ines—who is the vice president of fine jewelry brand Anita Ko—has even been seen sporting wearing a "B" necklace.

Now, you don't need to dream up a once upon a time to relive their fairytale day out. Read on for all the details…

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Seas The Day

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon enjoyed a romantic stroll along the beach in Santa Barbara April 29.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Ocean Air, Salty Hair

The duo kept it casual for the outing, with Brad sporting an all-white ensemble, and Ines going for cozy in a green puffer vest. 

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Puppy Love

Brad and Ines were also joined by two of their dogs for the beach day.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Beach Babe

Brad had his arm around the jewelry designer as they enjoyed a cup of coffee by the ocean.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Once Upon a Love Story

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor first sparked dating rumors with Ines in 2022.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Past Relationships

Brad's divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalized in 2019, while Ines' split from Paul Wesley was finalized in March 2024.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Feeling Breezy

The couple celebrated their birthdays together in December with Brad turning 60 and Ines turning 32.

Diggzy / Jesal / SPLASH / BACKGRID

Life's A Beach

While the couple have kept their romance out of the spotlight, they're definitely going strong.

