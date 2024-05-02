The Best Black Blazers to Make Any Outfit Look Stylish & Put Together

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
- Editor's Pick: Nordstrom's Relaxed Fit Blazer, $149
- Editor's Pick: J.Crew's Original Schoolboy Blazer,
$198$118
- Most Popular on Amazon: Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazer,
$70.99$58.99
- Best Fitted: H&M's Fitted Blazer, $39.99
- Best Oversized: Everlane's The TENCEL Oversized Blazer, $178
There's nothing that elevates an outfit faster than a black blazer. They're versatile, mature, and can be worn year round. And since it's black, it goes with literally everything. You can pair it with jeans and a t-shirt in a casual setting or wear it with dress pants and a collared shirt for professional occasions – it does it all. But, there are a lot of options out there, so I've rounded up a list of the best black blazers in every shape, fabric, and style.
You'll find everything from a double breasted blazer to a cropped blazer, to something more relaxed, oversized, and boxy, to tailored and classic, fitted, sweat-wicking, and lightweight. There's linen, cotton, and a variety of other fabrics. And since they're so versatile, you can add several to your wardrobe (or capsule wardrobe) and they'll never go out of style. So, if you're looking for a new, fresh design or simply want something elegant for work, we've got you covered. Featuring options from Veronica Beard, Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor, and more, you're sure to find something to fit your aesthetic (and budget).
So, keep on scrolling for the best black blazers that you need in your closet ASAP. They're a great option for every outfit and every event, all you need to do is pick out your fav. Go for it.
Editor's Pick
Relaxed Fit Blazer
This black blazer is something I wear all the time. As a busy mom, I don't have a lot of time to figure out what I'm going to wear day to day. So, this blazer takes out all the guess work for me, and the relaxed fit feels just right (and not too boxy). I love wearing it with my favorite wide leg jeans, a cropped t-shirt, and a gold necklace for an instantly classy vibe.
Editor's Pick
Original schoolboy blazer
I originally bought this J.Crew blazer (a best seller) years ago when I had a few jobs that required a corporate wardrobe. It made all my outfits look so much more elegant and the blazer still looks brand new to this day. I love the smooth, striped lining, the pockets, the schoolboy fit, and the gold buttons. It's a classic for a reason.
The Most Popular Black Blazer on Amazon
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazer
Backed by over 14,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this black blazer is a popular choice on Amazon. It's available in 26 colors, and features a little bit of stretch. Reviewers rave that it's easy to wear in professional and casual settings, and report that it makes a great boyfriend blazer.
The Best Fitted Black Blazer
Fitted Blazer
Priced at just $39, this fitted blazer from H&M isn't just a great style, it's also a great deal. Reviewers report that they were pleasantly surprised at the quality of this lined blazer because of the price point and that it's a flattering cut. Since it comes in 7 other colors, you might need to snag a second one.
The Best Oversized Black Blazer
The TENCEL Oversized Blazer
The oversized fit is on-trend and so is this black blazer from Everlane. It features a menswear-inspired outline, a modern look, and reviewers rave about the quality. You can get it in 4 colors and sizing from 00 to 16.
The Best Lightweight Black Blazer
AT Weekend Linen Blend Roll Sleeve Relaxed Blazer
If you buy this Ann Taylor blazer, you'll never wonder what you're going to wear again. It's made of a breezy linen blend that's perfect for warmer weather or transitioning seasons, and features a relaxed fit that's stylish and on-trend.
The Best Stretchy Black Blazer
Stretch-Cotton-Blend Blazer
Featuring just the right amount of stretch, this cotton blazer is another must-have for your closet. There's waist darts, a menswear-inspired design, and a classic aesthetic that works for every event and occasion.
The Best Sweat-Wicking Black Blazer
Relaxed-Fit Twill Blazer
Made of a lightly textured, twill fabric (that's also sweat-wicking), this black blazer is comfy to wear with a hoodie, t-shirt, or tank top. And since it has a relaxed fit and a bum-friendly length, it will also look great with leggings, jeans, and any other pants you're wearing. One reviewer reported, "They are the perfect go with everything jacket. Elevates everything you wear."
The Best Cropped Black Blazer
The Perfect Cropped Blazer
Spanx calls this the Perfect Cropped Blazer...and maybe they're right? It features a unique asymmetrical front, a chic gold button, and a smoothing ponte fabric that's slightly structured, yet stretchy and comfy. And the cropped design in on-trend and an instant style elevator.
The Best (Budget-Friendly) Cropped Black Blazer
Wild Fable Women's Cropped Blazer
This black blazer from Target is another great deal at $32, and the cropped length is modern and trendy. Available in XXS to 4X sizing, it's also stretchy, lined and belongs in your closet.
The Best Double Breasted Black Blazer
MILLER DICKEY JACKET
This black blazer may just be worth the splurge. It's a Veronica Beard best seller, with an elegant double breasted design, gold buttons, with a slightly stretchy, but tailored fit. You can get it in a variety of colors and button colors, with sizing from 00 to 24.
The Best (Budget-Friendly) Double Breasted Black Blazer
Captain's Blazer
Want the double breasted blazer look with gold buttons, but at a fraction of the price? Then check out this Captain's Blazer from Banana Republic. It checks all the boxes, plus its tailored look and soft wool blend never goes out of style.
