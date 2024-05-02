The Best Black Blazers to Make Any Outfit Look Stylish & Put Together

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Start Here:

There's nothing that elevates an outfit faster than a black blazer. They're versatile, mature, and can be worn year round. And since it's black, it goes with literally everything. You can pair it with jeans and a t-shirt in a casual setting or wear it with dress pants and a collared shirt for professional occasions – it does it all. But, there are a lot of options out there, so I've rounded up a list of the best black blazers in every shape, fabric, and style.

You'll find everything from a double breasted blazer to a cropped blazer, to something more relaxed, oversized, and boxy, to tailored and classic, fitted, sweat-wicking, and lightweight. There's linen, cotton, and a variety of other fabrics. And since they're so versatile, you can add several to your wardrobe (or capsule wardrobe) and they'll never go out of style. So, if you're looking for a new, fresh design or simply want something elegant for work, we've got you covered. Featuring options from Veronica Beard, Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor, and more, you're sure to find something to fit your aesthetic (and budget).

So, keep on scrolling for the best black blazers that you need in your closet ASAP. They're a great option for every outfit and every event, all you need to do is pick out your fav. Go for it.