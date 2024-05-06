Nicole Kidman Unveils Her Most Dramatic Dress Yet at 2024 Met Gala With Keith Urban

When Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban come to this place—it's magic.
And that's just what they're delivering at the 2024 Met Gala. In fact, the couple are quickly becoming regulars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute fundraiser, attending for the second year in a row—both giving proper nods to the "Garden of Time" dress code.
For the event, in support of the new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, the Big Little Lies star wore an eye-catching Balenciaga Couture by Demna gown with an exposed, feathery black skirt and paired with elegant long gloves.
"I watched them make it, I see the love they put into it and it's their craft," Nicole gushed on her look to Ross Mathews for Live from E! Met Gala. "We love the garden of time—just the idea of past, present and future being brought together and these gorgeous couture gowns."
And to ensure her dress was the main event, Nicole went simple for her hair and makeup, which was done by Adir Abergel and Gucci Westman, respectively. Meanwhile, her husband of 17 years, Keith, let Nicole be the main beauty for the night, donning a simple gray tuxedo with a white bow tie. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here).
And while this is their second consecutive Met ball appearance, the couple made their first comeback since 2016 at last year's event honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld.
For Nicole, it was especially meaningful as she collaborated with the late designer often over the years. As such, she paid homage by rewearing a simple, yet eye-catching white dress she'd previously donned in from a Chanel No. 5 short film she, Karl and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann collaborated on in 2004.
"I have the sketches," Nicole told Vogue last year. "I think my deep love for Karl came from this time because I knew him very well. To be able to wear the same thing 20 years later and it still holds—it's amazing."
Over the years, Nicole has graced the steps of the Met quite sparingly, previously attending fashion's biggest night just four times—two of which saw Keith by her side. However, who could blame the duo for turning up for this year's ball, co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.
While the mom of four—she shares Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with Keith and Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29 with ex Tom Cruise—opted for simple elegance last year, Nicole has also stepped out in more show-stopping looks. Case in point: the jet black Alexander McQueen gown with a matching cape and headpiece she wore for 2016's "Fashion in the Age of Technology" theme, her first year attending with the "Somebody Like You" singer.
But this Australian duo isn't the only one going all out on the red carpet. Read on to see every star who waltzed up the steps at the 2024 Met Gala.