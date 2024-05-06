Nicole Kidman Unveils Her Most Dramatic Dress Yet at 2024 Met Gala With Keith Urban

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Are Relationship Goals While Posing Together

When Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban come to this place—it's magic.

And that's just what they're delivering at the 2024 Met Gala. In fact, the couple are quickly becoming regulars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute fundraiser, attending for the second year in a row—both giving proper nods to the "Garden of Time" dress code.

For the event, in support of the new "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, the Big Little Lies star wore an eye-catching Balenciaga Couture by Demna gown with an exposed, feathery black skirt and paired with elegant long gloves.

"I watched them make it, I see the love they put into it and it's their craft," Nicole gushed on her look to Ross Mathews for Live from E! Met Gala. "We love the garden of time—just the idea of past, present and future being brought together and these gorgeous couture gowns."

And to ensure her dress was the main event, Nicole went simple for her hair and makeup, which was done by Adir Abergel and Gucci Westman, respectively. Meanwhile, her husband of 17 years, Keith, let Nicole be the main beauty for the night, donning a simple gray tuxedo with a white bow tie. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here).