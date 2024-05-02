Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With Rumored Boyfriend Paul Soliz

Watch : Britney Spears Throws Shade at Ex Justin Timberlake for “Talking S**t”

Britney Spears is speaking out after reports of an alleged altercation at a hotel.

Multiple outlets reported May 2 that the pop star and her rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into a fight at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood the night of May 1, publishing photos of the pair at the hotel.

However, Britney clarified on Instagram May 2 that she twisted her ankle "and paramedics showed up at my door illegally."

"They never came in my room," she noted, "but I felt completely harassed."

Britney—who wrote that she's moving to Boston—further called out the "fake" news over the alleged incident.

"I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!" the 42-year-old wrote. "Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!"

Reports surfaced after the Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call around 12:42 a.m. over a request to help an injured woman, as an LAFD spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. A paramedic ambulance arrived to the scene, but the spokesperson said it's not clear if the officials met with or offered assistance to anyone. The ambulance left at 1:17 a.m. without taking anyone to the hospital.