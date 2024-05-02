Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With Rumored Boyfriend Paul Soliz

Britney Spears spoke out after reports surfaced that she and rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz were allegedly involved in an altercation at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 02, 2024 9:34 PMTags
LegalBritney SpearsCrimeCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears Throws Shade at Ex Justin Timberlake for “Talking S**t”

Britney Spears is speaking out after reports of an alleged altercation at a hotel. 

Multiple outlets reported May 2 that the pop star and her rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into a fight at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood the night of May 1, publishing photos of the pair at the hotel. 

However, Britney clarified on Instagram May 2 that she twisted her ankle "and paramedics showed up at my door illegally."

"They never came in my room," she noted, "but I felt completely harassed."

Britney—who wrote that she's moving to Boston—further called out the "fake" news over the alleged incident.

"I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!" the 42-year-old wrote. "Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!"

Reports surfaced after the Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call around 12:42 a.m. over a request to help an injured woman, as an LAFD spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. A paramedic ambulance arrived to the scene, but the spokesperson said it's not clear if the officials met with or offered assistance to anyone. The ambulance left at 1:17 a.m. without taking anyone to the hospital.

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

A source close to Britney told CNN on May 2 that she is now "home and safe."

E! News has reached out to Britney's rep for comment but has not heard back. E! News was not able to locate contact information for Paul to seek comment.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With BF Paul Soliz

2

Why Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

3

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

Britney—who shares sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex Kevin Federline—has reportedly been linked to Paul since last year. "She's a phenomenal woman," Paul told Us Weekly in September without confirming their relationship status. "She's a very, very good, positive… She's a good person."

At the time, Britney was going through a divorce from Sam Asghari, which was finalized this week

Britney and Sam "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support," per the documents obtained by E! News May 2, which stated the divorce was uncontested.

Instagram

The couple split last summer, with Sam filing for divorce in August after one year of marriage.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the fitness trainer wrote on his August 17 Instagram Story. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always." 

Read on to take a closer look at Britney's life over the years.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
1993
L. Busacca/Getty Images
1998
Larry Marano/Getty Images
1999
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
1999
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2000
Getty Images
2000
Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
2001
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2001
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
2001
2170/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2002
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
2002
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2003
Franck Danielson/WireImage.com
2004
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2004
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
2004
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone
2005
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2005
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2008
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2009
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
2009
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2011
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2011
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope
2012
Isaac Brekken/WireImage
2013
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
2014
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
2014
Denise Truscello/Getty Images
2015
photos
View More Photos From Britney Spears Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With BF Paul Soliz

2

Why Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

3

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

4

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Twins Look All Grown Up on 13th Birthday

5

Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion