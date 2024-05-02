Miss Universe Buenos Aires Alejandra Rodríguez Makes History as the First 60-Year-Old to Win

Watch : Miss Universe 2022 Addresses Rigged Pageant Claims

Age is just a number.

Just ask the 2024 Miss Universe Buenos Aires winner Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez, who made history as the first 60-year-old contestant to earn the prestigious title. The pageant queen, who is a lawyer and journalist from La Plata, beat 34 other contestants between the ages 18 to 73.

"I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants," Alejandra said after winning the April competition, per Hola!, "because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values."

She added, "I am the first of this generation to start with this."

In just a few weeks, Alejandra will grace the stage once again to compete for the Miss Universe title. She'll go up against other contestants from each province in the country. The event, held on May 25 in the City of Buenos Aires, will determine who competes for the worldwide title Sept. 28.