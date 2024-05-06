Mindy Kaling's 2024 Met Gala Appearance May Be Her Most Fabulous Yet

Watch : Mindy Kaling Says She Runs or Hikes 20 MILES a Week

We have a lot of questions for Mindy Kaling regarding her 2024 Met Gala style. Number one: How dare you...look so stunning?

The Office alum walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit wearing an out-of-this-world champagne-colored form-fitting gown. She proved she was, quite literally, in full bloom as the material draped around her forming none other than a giant flower at the center of her back, with the rest of the fabric flowing into a long train. As her look stole the show, she kept her makeup more subtle, rounding her look out with her hair in a sleek wavy bob. (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.)

The event, who had an official "Garden of Time" dress code, took place May 6 and was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

This marks the ninth time the 44-year-old has attended the Met Gala, with her previously turning heads at the annual ball last year in a white, strapless, layered gown covered in mother-of-pearls, beads, crystals and sequins, designed by Jonathan Simkhai, who accompanied her.