Mindy Kaling's 2024 Met Gala Appearance May Be Her Most Fabulous Yet

Mindy Kaling has arrived at the Met Gala for what marks her ninth appearance at the Museum of Modern Art's annual Costume Institute benefit. See her head-turning style.

By Corinne Heller May 06, 2024 10:13 PMTags
Met GalaMindy KalingCelebrities
Watch: Mindy Kaling Says She Runs or Hikes 20 MILES a Week

We have a lot of questions for Mindy Kaling regarding her 2024 Met Gala style. Number one: How dare you...look so stunning?

The Office alum walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit wearing an out-of-this-world champagne-colored form-fitting gown. She proved she was, quite literally, in full bloom as the material draped around her forming none other than a giant flower at the center of her back, with the rest of the fabric flowing into a long train. As her look stole the show, she kept her makeup more subtle, rounding her look out with her hair in a sleek wavy bob. (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.)

The event, who had an official "Garden of Time" dress code, took place May 6 and was co-chaired by Anna WintourZendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

This marks the ninth time the 44-year-old has attended the Met Gala, with her previously turning heads at the annual ball last year in a white, strapless, layered gown covered in mother-of-pearls, beads, crystals and sequins, designed by Jonathan Simkhai, who accompanied her.

photos
Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

The Mindy Project alum made her Met Gala debut in 2013, attending the event with BFF and The Office costar B. J. Novak and wearing a purple Lela Rose gown.

And Mindy has previously given insight into how she prepares for a star-studded occasion.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

2

These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, Per Anna Wintour

3

Tom Cruise Poses With Kids Bella & Connor for First Time in 14 Years

"If you grew up loving fashion, the Met Gala is everything," she told Vogue India in 2021. "The vibe before a big event needs to be chill, friendly and fun. I cannot handle big personalities or dramatic people while getting ready for an event. I love my team, they are so talented but also FUNNY."

And when it comes to hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala, Mindy has just one crucial piece of advice: "Do not trip on those stairs!"

Read on to see photos of celebs at the 2024 Met Gala...

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wisdom Kaye

In Robert Wun.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

In Chloe.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

2

These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, Per Anna Wintour

3

Tom Cruise Poses With Kids Bella & Connor for First Time in 14 Years

4

Emma Chamberlain’s Gothic Look Proves Anything Goes At the Met Gala

5

Met Gala 2024: Bad Bunny’s Look Will Send You Down the Rabbit Hole 