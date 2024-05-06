Mindy Kaling's 2024 Met Gala Appearance May Be Her Most Fabulous Yet

We have a lot of questions for Mindy Kaling regarding her 2024 Met Gala style. Number one: How dare you...look so stunning?
The Office alum walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute benefit wearing an out-of-this-world champagne-colored form-fitting gown. She proved she was, quite literally, in full bloom as the material draped around her forming none other than a giant flower at the center of her back, with the rest of the fabric flowing into a long train. As her look stole the show, she kept her makeup more subtle, rounding her look out with her hair in a sleek wavy bob. (See all the stars at the Met Gala here.)
The event, who had an official "Garden of Time" dress code, took place May 6 and was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.
This marks the ninth time the 44-year-old has attended the Met Gala, with her previously turning heads at the annual ball last year in a white, strapless, layered gown covered in mother-of-pearls, beads, crystals and sequins, designed by Jonathan Simkhai, who accompanied her.
The Mindy Project alum made her Met Gala debut in 2013, attending the event with BFF and The Office costar B. J. Novak and wearing a purple Lela Rose gown.
And Mindy has previously given insight into how she prepares for a star-studded occasion.
"If you grew up loving fashion, the Met Gala is everything," she told Vogue India in 2021. "The vibe before a big event needs to be chill, friendly and fun. I cannot handle big personalities or dramatic people while getting ready for an event. I love my team, they are so talented but also FUNNY."
And when it comes to hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala, Mindy has just one crucial piece of advice: "Do not trip on those stairs!"
Read on to see photos of celebs at the 2024 Met Gala...