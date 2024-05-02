Below Deck’s Captain Lee Shares Sinister Look at Life at Sea in New Series

Captain Lee is steering his ship in a new, dangerous direction.
The Below Deck alum's new Oxygen series, Deadly Waters with Captain Lee, will see him combing through some of the most shocking murders to have ever been committed—at sea.
"The water can be a very dangerous place—waves, unrelenting currents and violent storms can come up in a matter of seconds," Captain Lee explains in a chilling trailer shared exclusively with E! News. "For the first time we're exposing an even bigger threat than Mother Nature—people with a deadly agenda."
Over eight episodes, the series, which is set to premiere June 1, will dive into everything from a mysterious sea sickness that led to a passenger falling overboard in Lake Eerie to an investigation of a wealthy mogul after a body was found off the coast of Catalina Island with three fingers missing.
In a particularly ominous moment from the trailer, one subject hints at suspicious story to come, saying, "Two people went out on the boat that morning, but only one came back."
While the Bravo star—who exited Below Deck after 10 seasons earlier this year—will captain the new show, it will also include interviews from victims' families as well as other nautical experts and law enforcement. New episodes will release every Saturday through July 20.
Get ready to set sail on perhaps the most disturbing voyage yet when Deadly Waters with Captain Lee premieres at 9 p.m. ET June 1 on Oxygen.
