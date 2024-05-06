Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Jessica Biel Looks Pretty in Hot Pink With Dramatic Floral Gown

Jessica Biel's Met Gala look is 7th floral heaven.

The 7th Heaven alum made a fabulous fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a swoon-worthy look that could totally be displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While attending the annual New York City event on May 6, Jessica wowed in a stunning bright pink gown adorned with thousands of petals, which paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

And it's clear she went all out from head to toe, accessorizing with a bold statement gold ring and a diamond and gold cuff necklace.

As for the 42-year-old's glam? Celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua gave the actress a lit-from-within glow, prepping her skin with a Nira laser and using Chanel makeup products. Jessica's hairstyle looked just as chic, with hairstylist Adir Abergel giving her soft waves with Virtue. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)