Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

At the 2024 Met Gala, Jessica Biel's hot pink gown adorned with thousands of petals turned heads as she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6.

Jessica Biel's Met Gala look is 7th floral heaven.

The 7th Heaven alum made a fabulous fashion statement at the 2024 Met Gala, wearing a swoon-worthy look that could totally be displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While attending the annual New York City event on May 6, Jessica wowed in a stunning bright pink gown adorned with thousands of petals, which paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code is "The Garden of Time."

And it's clear she went all out from head to toe, accessorizing with a bold statement gold ring and a diamond and gold cuff necklace.

As for the 42-year-old's glam? Celebrity makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua gave the actress a lit-from-within glow, prepping her skin with a Nira laser and using Chanel makeup products. Jessica's hairstyle looked just as chic, with hairstylist Adir Abergel giving her soft waves with Virtue. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's been more than a decade since the Cruel Summer star stepped out for fashion's biggest night. In fact, she last attended the Met Gala was in 2013 to celebrate the Costume Institute's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition.

At the time, she rocked a black strapless dress from Giambattista Valli that featured a waist-cinching corset bodice and a ruffly tiered asymmetrical bottom. For added drama, she accessorized with spiderweb-like leggings and a silver nose ring.

The year prior, she stole the spotlight with her blinding accessory. After all, she and Justin Timberlake—whom she shares kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with—had walked their first post-engagement red carpet together.

And she certainly put her massive diamond ring on full display at the 2012 Met Gala. She paired her sparkler with an equally dazzling look, wearing a jewel-adorned Prada dress.

Of course, Jessica isn't the only star to shine bright at the Met Gala. Keep reading to see all of the fierce and fabulous looks at the 2024 event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

