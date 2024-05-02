Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Details His Addiction Struggles

Watch : Anne Hathaway Reveals She's 5 Years Sober

Navarone Garcia is getting candid about his sobriety journey.

The only son of Priscilla Presley and her ex Marco Garibaldi recently shared that he began taking drugs as a teen and how he's overcome his addiction.

"It started with weed in high school and, by the time I was 16, 17, I had kinda tried everything," Navarone told Entertainment Tonight in an interview shared May 1, adding that when it came to using heroin, he "didn't have a problem with it until 2015. All of a sudden I just noticed a difference."

Recalling how his withdrawals from the drug were "insane," the 37-year-old admitted he got the point where he was using drugs around "40 times a day."

"That's a lot on the body to handle," he continued, "and it became intolerable and unsustainable."

And Priscilla—who is also mom to the late Lisa Marie Presley with ex Elvis Presley—was there to witness all the stages of Navarone's drug use.