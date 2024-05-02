TikToker Maddy Baloy Dead at 26 After Battle With Terminal Cancer

Watch : Taylor Lautner Reacts to Being Taylor Swift's 'Best Ex'

The TikTok community has lost one of its brightest stars.

Maddy Baloy, who documented her life with terminal colon cancer died May 1, her fiancé confirmed. She was 26.

"Maddy passed away peacefully last night," Louis Risher told People May 2. "She is so special. I turned 27 yesterday, actually. I was holding her hand all day and that's all I needed."

He added that at the time of her passing, Maddy was "surrounded with love."

She is also survived by her parents Carissa Talmege and Lucky Talmege and brother Dylan.

A teacher at Shore Acres Elementary in Florida, Maddy gained a following online through her candid documentation of her health journey, which began after her 2023 diagnosis. Feeling "so alone and isolated," after receiving news she had at most five years to live, Maddy decided to share her life with the world.

"I knew I had a lot to say," she explained to People in March. "‘My mind shifted, and I was like, ‘I am going to get every ounce of life that I can out of this.'"