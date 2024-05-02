Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Baby Names She Loves—And Its Unlike Anything You've Heard

More than likely, these names won't ring a bell.
Francesca Farago is expecting her first children—twins—with fiancé Jesse Sullivan, and top of mind are what the pair are going to name their newest additions. In fact, the Too Hot to Handle alum recently listed off the rather unique monikers she and Jesse love, but likely aren't using.
"We really love the name Heart," Francesca began her May 1 video, noting the alternative spelling of Hart was a favorite, too. "We also really love the name Lovely."
And while these first two options are innocuous enough—with Jesse chiming in that Francesca saying "lovely" made him like the name even more—the list quickly became, well, more out of the ordinary.
Among the couple's other favorites that didn't make the short list list are Golden/Goldie (though Francesca noted it's a little too popular right now), Lyrics, Sunday, Monday, November (nickname Novi), Rocket, Stone, Afternoon/After, Prosper, Darling and Baby/Baby Blue.
Of the last option, Francesca admitted, "I think Baby is cute for a baby, but I don't think it's cute for an adult, so I think that's kind of off the table."
And when it comes to Darling and Prosper, Jesse—who is also dad to 14-year-old Arlo—said he's not a fan. For his part, he loves the name Orca (though it's been vetoed by his fiancée).
In general, Francesca said the more unusual the better for the couple.
"I love really, really, really unique names," she said, "but I also want the name to be beautiful, strong and pretty in it's own right."
Others that fit that bill? Ethereal, Caspian, Odyssey, Alchemy. As she put it, "We love words, words are the best for me."
But for now, the reality TV alum is keeping their favorite names a secret, though she promised they're really good.
Fans were, admittedly, taken aback by some of the options—with some even comparing the list to fellow TikTokers Nara and Lucky Blue Smith's unique baby names. (Their little ones are Rumble Honey, 3, Slim Easy, 2, and newborn Whimsy Lou, while Lucky shares daughter Gravity Blue, 6, with ex Stormi Bree.)
"Imagine a 50 year old named Baby," commented one user, while another added, "Is this Nara Smith satire?"
But Francesca and Jesse aren't the only public figures to opt for more off the beaten path names for their children.
In fact, they join a long line of celebrities who have chosen more eclectic monikers for their kids—keep reading for some examples.