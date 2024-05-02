Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Baby Names She Loves—And Its Unlike Anything You've Heard

Watch : Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

More than likely, these names won't ring a bell.

Francesca Farago is expecting her first children—twins—with fiancé Jesse Sullivan, and top of mind are what the pair are going to name their newest additions. In fact, the Too Hot to Handle alum recently listed off the rather unique monikers she and Jesse love, but likely aren't using.

"We really love the name Heart," Francesca began her May 1 video, noting the alternative spelling of Hart was a favorite, too. "We also really love the name Lovely."

And while these first two options are innocuous enough—with Jesse chiming in that Francesca saying "lovely" made him like the name even more—the list quickly became, well, more out of the ordinary.

Among the couple's other favorites that didn't make the short list list are Golden/Goldie (though Francesca noted it's a little too popular right now), Lyrics, Sunday, Monday, November (nickname Novi), Rocket, Stone, Afternoon/After, Prosper, Darling and Baby/Baby Blue.

Of the last option, Francesca admitted, "I think Baby is cute for a baby, but I don't think it's cute for an adult, so I think that's kind of off the table."

And when it comes to Darling and Prosper, Jesse—who is also dad to 14-year-old Arlo—said he's not a fan. For his part, he loves the name Orca (though it's been vetoed by his fiancée).