Anya Taylor-Joy Hits the Bullseye in Sheer Dress With Pierced With Arrows

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy GLAMBOT: BTS At 2024 Oscars

Anya Taylor-Joy was quite literally dressed to kill during her latest appearance.

While attending the May 2 premiere of her latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia, she looked like a walking weapon on the red carpet.

In fact, the Queen's Gambit star donned a gold- and diamond-embellished minidress that featured an explosion of arrows sticking out from the waist down.

That wasn't the only detail worth noting, either. The vintage 1996 Paco Rabanne design left little to the imagination with its plunging neckline and completely sheer molding. Anya styled the daring look with a matching gold headpiece adorned with giant spikes and clear heels.

This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has tapped into method dressing for the Furiosa press tour. Last month, Anya opted for an edgy getup at CinemaCon, wearing a black crisscross halter dress with silver studs wrapped all over. If anything, it resembled car tires.

"Vroommmmm," Anya captioned her April 9 Instagram. "Thank you so much @cinemacon for helping us get our engines started in style. To a wonderful journey ahead."