Anya Taylor-Joy Hits the Bullseye in Sheer Dress With Pierced With Arrows

Anya Taylor-Joy slayed the May 2 premiere of her latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, wearing a completely sheer dress with giant spikes sticking out.

Anya Taylor-Joy was quite literally dressed to kill during her latest appearance.

While attending the May 2 premiere of her latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia, she looked like a walking weapon on the red carpet.

In fact, the Queen's Gambit star donned a gold- and diamond-embellished minidress that featured an explosion of arrows sticking out from the waist down. 

That wasn't the only detail worth noting, either. The vintage 1996 Paco Rabanne design left little to the imagination with its plunging neckline and completely sheer molding. Anya styled the daring look with a matching gold headpiece adorned with giant spikes and clear heels.

This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has tapped into method dressing for the Furiosa press tour. Last month, Anya opted for an edgy getup at CinemaCon, wearing a black crisscross halter dress with silver studs wrapped all over. If anything, it resembled car tires.

"Vroommmmm," Anya captioned her April 9 Instagram. "Thank you so much @cinemacon for helping us get our engines started in style. To a wonderful journey ahead."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which debuts May 24, is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). In fact, Anya is playing a younger version of Charlize Theron's character Furiosa.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Earlier this year, The Witch star revealed that Charlize had offered her support.

"She's been so classy and kind in letting me go and do it," Anya told Empire in an interview published March 7. "But I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person."

She continued, "I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa, and fiercely protective of her interests."

Don Arnold/WireImage

But before Anya slays on the big screen, keep reading to see every time she's pushed the boundaries on the red carpet.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Just Peachy

The actress channeled her inner Princess Peach for The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere in L.A. in April 2023 in a custom pink jumpsuit by Christian Dior.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bold in Blue

Anya Taylor-Joy made a major splash on The Menu red carpet in this bold Alexander McQueen look.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Spot On

The actress revealed to E! News at the 2021 CFDA Awards that her look was inspired by the 101 Dalmations.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Dressed to Kill

The Menu star served high fashion at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere May 2 in this pierced arrow dress.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Less Is More

Anya sizzled at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party with this sheer tulle gown and pearl-beaded veil. The bold red lip and dramatic smoky eye were the perfect finishing touches.

Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images
Bedazzled Beauty

The actress lit up the red carpet at the Dior fall/winter 2022 runway in this dazzling design.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Live From New York

On Saturday night, the actress likes to dress it up! Before hosting Saturday Night Live, Anya got ready with Pureology Global Artistic Ambassador Gregory Russell. 

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
Gucci Crane

The actress looked divine in a nude floral and crane embroidered gown with black feather train. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Rad in Plaid

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Anya wowed in a retro plaid ensemble by Chanel.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Breathtaking!

The actress turned heads in a vintage Bob Mackie gown with dramatic choker at the premiere of Emma

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Coming up Roses

The actress mixed florals and studs in this dramatic look during a British Film Institute Event. 

Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Celestial Chic

Anya went for an out-of-this world look rocking a puffy-sleeved black jumpsuit with a silver and gold celestial print.

James Gourley/Shutterstock
Prairie Girl

She showed off this see-through prairie-inspired Burberry gown during her first Cannes Film Festival. 

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
A Queen in the Making

The star looked like royalty in a sheer black lace embroidered gown, topped with a signature D&G crown.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Blue Belle

While at the 2017 BAFTA awards, Anya stunned in a tiered baby blue gown with sequin tiger patch by Gucci.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Monochrome Madien

She showed up to a BAFTA party in a baby pink corseted dress with tulle skirt by Dolce and Gabana.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Glassic

'70s vibes! Anya sported a black Saint Laurent mini-dress with ribbon headband during the Glass premiere in London.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Golden Girl

She glimmered in gold in a pale gold D&G cropped suit and black lipstick.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Cropped Cutie

The Queen's Gambit alum opted for summery in a lipstick pink cropped suit with sky-high golden heels. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chanel Summer

The Golden Globe winner walked the carpet at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party wearing a blue and green mini-dress in a classic Chanel plaid. 

