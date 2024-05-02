Anya Taylor-Joy Hits the Bullseye in Sheer Dress With Pierced With Arrows

Anya Taylor-Joy was quite literally dressed to kill during her latest appearance.
While attending the May 2 premiere of her latest film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Sydney, Australia, she looked like a walking weapon on the red carpet.
In fact, the Queen's Gambit star donned a gold- and diamond-embellished minidress that featured an explosion of arrows sticking out from the waist down.
That wasn't the only detail worth noting, either. The vintage 1996 Paco Rabanne design left little to the imagination with its plunging neckline and completely sheer molding. Anya styled the daring look with a matching gold headpiece adorned with giant spikes and clear heels.
This isn't the first time the 28-year-old has tapped into method dressing for the Furiosa press tour. Last month, Anya opted for an edgy getup at CinemaCon, wearing a black crisscross halter dress with silver studs wrapped all over. If anything, it resembled car tires.
"Vroommmmm," Anya captioned her April 9 Instagram. "Thank you so much @cinemacon for helping us get our engines started in style. To a wonderful journey ahead."
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which debuts May 24, is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). In fact, Anya is playing a younger version of Charlize Theron's character Furiosa.
Earlier this year, The Witch star revealed that Charlize had offered her support.
"She's been so classy and kind in letting me go and do it," Anya told Empire in an interview published March 7. "But I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person."
She continued, "I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa, and fiercely protective of her interests."
But before Anya slays on the big screen, keep reading to see every time she's pushed the boundaries on the red carpet.