16 Life-Changing Products From Amazon You Never Knew You Needed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Look, we've all bought random things online at one point or another. And while sometimes these items sit in our homes unused, every once in a while the random purchase actually comes in clutch and you can't imagine your life without it anymore. If there's one place where you can buy random things that you never knew you needed, it's Amazon. With millions of products to choose from, though, it can be hard to determine which products really are just random and which will be life-changing. Lucky for you, it's our job to sort through Amazon's selection of products to find those hidden gems, many of which eventually become TikTok viral.
From cleaning products to beauty finds and home upgrades, we've found stand out products in every category that reviewers swear by. Take this foot balm, which you can rub all over your feet to prevent blisters or these sponges that effortlessly collects dust better than a traditional duster and a reusable lint roller you can use on clothes and furniture alike (not to mention, it has 137,400+ 5-star ratings). The best part is that these items aren't expensive at all, plus many of these products are backed by thousands of glowing 5-star reviews which is the true test of what's worth your money on Amazon.
Electric Spin Scrubber
This electric scrubber brush has probably been all over your FYP because it makes cleaning so much easier. It comes with several brush heads and two handles, one of which is extendable. It's especially helpful for those hard to reach places (or if you don't want to bend down).
TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Protector
With over 87,600 5-star ratings, this simple hair catcher could spare you from the need for a pricey plumber to clear out clogged drains. Just pop this mushroom shaped device into your shower's drain and it will catch all of the hair, just be sure to clear it out every once in a while.
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller
Even if you aren't a pet parent, you'll enjoy this reusable lint roller. It magically collects fur, hair, and lint off of clothes and furniture, funneling it all into a receptacle that is emptied with the push of a button. A traditional lint roller could never. It has 137,400+ 5-star ratings.
Mission Gallery Bracelet Helper Tool
If you live alone, you know that putting on your bracelets can be a struggle – that's where this tool comes in. It allows you to hold one side of the bracelet while your other hand is free to clasp it shut.
BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover
This best-selling fabric shaver magically removes pilling, fuzz, and lint from old clothes to make them look brand new again. That's probably why it's garnered over 91,700 5-star ratings.
MSQ Eyelash Comb
Hate clumpy lashes? This comb is the solution. The stainless steel bristles separate lashes for a fluttery, clump-free look. Not to mention, it has 17,500+ 5-star ratings.
KIZEN Instant Read Meat Digital Thermometer
To perfectly cook your protein every time, you need this digital thermometer, which provides a temperature read in just a few seconds. There's even a handy chart so you know exactly what temperature your protein should be before it's ready to serve. It has 61,700+ 5-star ratings.
Lveteck 5-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Charger
There are many electronics we need to charge or plug in these days and two outlets just isn't going to cut it. This surge protector more than doubles the amount of outlets and even has three USB and one USB-C port. Plus, it looks so much nicer than a tangled power strip. It has 18,000+ 5-star ratings.
Body Glide Foot Glide Anti Blister Balm
Tired of shoes giving you blisters on your heels? You can glide this balm over any areas that typically get blisters, and the vitamin A and C packed formula will prevent any unwanted rubbing.
Gorilla Grip 8 Pack Rug Gripper Pads
Tired of your rugs slipping and sliding? Try these gripper pads that have 16,900+ 5-star ratings. They stick to the underside of your rug to keep it securely in place.
Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Mask
There are masks for your face so why not your feet? Slip these sock-like masks on your feet for 30 minutes and the super hydrating formula – which is made from shea butter and essential oils – will treat dry, cracked feet in no time.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Boasting over 105,600 5-star ratings, this water flosser will completely level up your hygiene game. Designed to remove plaque and maintain healthy gums, this water flosser comes with several heads and 10 settings. You'll never be able to go back to traditional floss again.
JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan
Beat the heat with this wireless neck fan, which creates 360 degrees of cool air. It has three settings and comes in a few different colors. It has 32,100+ 5-star ratings.
Jeymei 4-Pack Damp Clean Duster Sponge
Ditch your traditional duster for these sponges which effortlessly wipes away dust from window sills, fans, baseboards and more. Just dampen them before each use and watch the magic happen. Plus, they're reusable!
MagSuction Cute Silicone Suction Cup Phone Mount
You don't need to be an influencer to get use out of this suction cup phone mount. It sticks directly onto your phone case and can be mounted on any smooth surface, from walls to windows and mirrors. It makes taking pictures so much easier.
Lysol Automatic In-The-Bowl Toilet Cleaner
Look, no one likes cleaning toilets, but these toilet bowl cleaners make it much easier. These pods clip directly onto your toilet bowl releasing an antimicrobial solution that prevents odor-causing bacteria with every flush.