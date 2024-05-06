The Deeply Disturbing True Story Behind Baby Reindeer

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

For Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, it was inevitable that he'd tell his own personal horror story on stage, when he was ready.

But he couldn't have foreseen that a scripted series inspired by his life would become Netflix's No. 1 show in the U.S. and U.K. and launch a viral conversation about trauma, stalking, privacy and the perils of posing a mystery that Internet sleuths will feel compelled to solve.

And yet that's been the case with Baby Reindeer, the seven-episode gut punch Gadd adapted from his 2019 one-man show of the same name. He admittedly took plenty of creative liberties with the narrative and the main character is named Donny Dunn—but he's played by Gadd, exorcising his demons once again in pitch-black comedy form.

Only this time, millions of people have watched.

"It's clearly struck a chord," Gadd, 34, told The Guardian after the series' April 14 premiere. "I really did believe in it, but it's taken off so quickly that I do feel a bit windswept."