Unique Mother's Day Gifts We're 99% Sure She Hasn't Received Yet

Mother's Day is just 10 days away, and the deadline to hit the checkout button is barreling toward us at an alarming pace. If you've been frantically scrolling through online shops & our sales roundups because you've yet to find the perfect gift for your mom, we totally get it. For some moms, it's easy to deduce what kinds of presents they'll adore — say, for instance, if they're a dog or cat mom, a Disney mom, or an active mom. For others, the equation becomes a bit more complicated. Of course, we know our wonderful mothers would appreciate any prezzie we get them, but if you're looking for a standout gift that will seriously impress, we've got you covered.
After all, each of our moms are one in a million, and they deserve to be pampered with presents that are just as unique as them. That brings us to this roundup, which is filled with exceptional picks that we can confidently say they haven't received from anyone yet (at least, we're 99% sure). Whether you're treating your momma to a splurge-worthy gift like a customized pillow or weighted hoodie, or you're aiming to awe them with a surprisingly affordable find like a portrait cookie cutter or wooden recipe binder, this Mother's Day is sure to be one to remember.
Moments With Mom Scratch Off Journal
If you're stuck wondering what kind of gift will leave a lasting impression, this interactive journal is a gift that's sure to get the job done. Work your way through the 100 guided activities with Mom — by the end of your bucket list-worthy journey, you two will have a journal filled to the brim with unforgettable memories & adventures.
BakersStreetCutters Custom Portrait Cookie Cutter With Imprint
If your mom bakes the most scrumptious cookies on this planet, this personalized cookie cutter is a gift that just makes sense. Each portrait is carefully hand-drawn and 3D-printed with biodegradable, food-safe material. The hardest choice that's left is exactly who's portrait makes the cut — you (aka the favorite child), your mom, or the family pet?
SwitchBot Remote One Touch Button
You're probably looking at the picture thinking, "What the heck is this?" Well, it's one of the greatest inventions known to modern humankind — a nifty device that allows you to draw the blinds, close the shower curtain, or turn off the light with a simple click of the remote.
Luna Bean Hand Casting Kit
This hand casting kit will help you and Mom tangibly express your unbreakable bond in the form of a timeless art piece. The set comes with everything you need, from start to finish, to create a masterpiece whose end result will just as priceless as the valuable time you two spend crafting it. It's widely beloved by Amazon shoppers as well — the kit has 32K+ five-star reviews and was purchased by 5K+ shoppers in just the past month.
Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story: A Mother's Guided Journal To Share Her Life & Her Love
You know her as Mom, but what about who she was as a little girl, a teenager, or a young adult who was just as confounded trying to figure out the puzzle of "life" as you are now? Filled with over 250 thought-provoking prompts, this top-rated guided journal is a fun & meaningful way to get to know your mother on a deeper level — that is, as an individual with her own story to tell.
Pluto Pillow
Give your mother a gift she'll use every night with the innovative Pluto Pillow. While it might be one of the more pricier picks in this list, we firmly believe it's also one of the most meaningful. Think about it: We all sleep for hours at a time on a regular basis for the entirety of our lives. What better gift is there to give Mom than a custom, built-to-order pillow made just for her? It's an investment in her well-being that will more than pay for itself in time.
StellarPets Custom Royal Pet Portrait
If your spot as the "favorite child" is fiercely challenged on a regular basis by the fur baby of the family, this custom pet portrait will undoubtedly be your mom's favorite gift ever. The portrait is fully customizable — you can include up to three pets in a portrait, the size & format of the illustration, and the costume you want to dress your pet in.
FarmSteady Italian Fresh Cheese Making Kit
Sometimes, it pays off to be a little cheesy with your gift. This cheese-making kit is a fun way to spend some quality time with your momma, and you get a delicious treat at the end of it! The gift-ready bundle comes with all the equipment & ingredients you need to make mozzarella, burrata, ricotta, and mascarpone — all you need is some milk.
Thera Weighted Therahoodie
Sure, your mom has probably heard of or might own a weighted blanket — but what about a weighted hoodie? Designed to feel like a big, cozy hug, the 10-pound hoodie comes with the same comforting benefits as a weighted blanket with more freedom of movement. It's available in a variety of colors, sizes & fabrics, and it's even machine washable.
TheHeadzupGallery Personalized Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceramic Tile
If it were up to us, we'd have given all of our moms a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a long time ago. While that feat might be only a pipe dream for now, this personalized ceramic tile is undoubtedly the next best thing that's sure to make your mom feel like a star. It's available in three sizes (with or without feet), and you can personalize both the name and the icon that appears on the star.
Gem Joy Augmented Reality Bracelet
Found: the coolest bracelet ever. Created by Gem Joy, this first-of-its-kind augmented reality bracelet combines fashion with technology — the jewelry comes to life when you interact with them through your mobile device or tablet. Just download the app, point it at your gem, and get ready for over 50 magical experiences ranging from fantastical creatures to fun games & more. You can choose from seven stunning gem colors and/or shop the whole collection of styles, from necklaces to sculptures, here.
EnjoyTheWood Recipe Book Wooden Binder
If you've ever thought your mom's cooking was so delicious she deserved to have her own cookbook, here's your chance to turn that idea into a reality. This gorgeous wooden binder is available with five different cover designs, each of which are made from birch plywood and come with a set of paper. The best part? You can personalize the cover text to just about anything you want — of course, "Mom's Recipes" is a classic option she's sure to adore.
Vivee Home Kara Vase
Bold & vibrant meets elegant & timeless to create this handcrafted porcelain vase. Simplistic yet mesmerizing, the fully glazed vase features fingerprints created using lead-free color and is the perfect statement piece for any room. Whether you fill it with flowers or leave it as is, this art piece is sure to amaze.
KeaBabies Baby Hand & Footprint Kit
If you're shopping for a new mom, this baby hand & footprint kit is a unique keepsake that will be cherished for many years to come. In addition to the 100% baby-safe, food-grade clay, the set comes with bonus acrylic paint, a paint brush, and name/date printing kit.
TBH, this kit is a sure-to-please gift choice for any dog & cat mom as well.
Heirloom Video Book
Place your fondest memories with Mom directly in her hands with this customizable photo & video-playing book. You can personalize the front & inside of the cover, which opens up to reveal a five-inch HD screen that's loaded with memories ranging from 10 minutes to an hour long (depending on the option you select).
Lihome My Favorite Child Gave Me This Candle - Vanilla Coconut Scented Candle
How are we so sure that your mom has never received this candle? Because you're (obviously) her favorite child, and if you're considering buying this, then that means you haven't bought this for her as a gift before. Thus, there's no one in the world who could have gifted her this exact candle. We rest our case.
