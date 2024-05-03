Kyle Richards Says These $18 Bracelets Look like Real Diamonds and Make Great Mother's Day Gifts

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking to treat your mom like a true Bravolebrity this Mother's Day? Look no further than the fabulous recommendations from none other than Kyle Richards, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle knows a thing or two about luxury, and she's not holding back when it comes to sharing her picks to make your mom feel like a star, without breaking the bank. From a stunning $18 bracelet that mimics the sparkle of real diamonds (just like the ones in the RHOBH opening credits!) to essential skincare products for that pampered glow, Kyle's got you covered with gifts that exude Beverly Hills glam.
The mother of four shared her gift ideas during a recent Amazon Live session. Kyle's recommendations include everything from cozy slippers to elevate Mom's relaxation game to cooking essentials fit for a chef. With Kyle's guidance, you can ensure that this Mother's Day is one to remember. These gifts will have your mom feeling like she's stepped right into the world of RHOBH (minus the drama, hopefully).
TL;DR:
- Kyle's Faux Diamond Bracelet: Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet ($18)
- Kyle's Everyday Must-Have: Donpapa Memory Foam Slip On House Slippers ($25)
- Kyle's Most Affordable Pick: Blriet Shower Steamers (
$10$8)
- Kyle's Most Popular Gift Idea: Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker (
$100$69)
Rodial Plumping Collagen Lip Oil
"This is one of my favorite things now, a lip oil that has collagen in it. The colors are so beautiful. It lasts longer than lip gloss, feels better, and it has the same coverage as lip gloss."
Rifle Paper Co. Super Mom Mug
"I'm obsessed with this. Look at how cute this is. Super Mom with a cape."
Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask
"Look how cute this eye mask is. It's so soft. It really does make such a difference. It makes you sleep a lot better."
Amazon has 14 colors to choose from.
Tea Forte Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Sampler
"This little box of teas is really cute. Give it with a mug and a teapot. I think that would be a great combination.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's gift pick has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Skinny Confidential HOT Mess Ice Roller
"Put this in the freezer. It feels so good on your face and takes down inflammation and any puffiness.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this as well.
Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party 4x6 Picture Frame
"Put in a picture of yourself and your siblings for Mother's Day. Or the dogs for a dog mom. So cute."
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw
"It's leak-proof with a built-in straw. Everyone needs one of these water bottles. You're gonna want to have one of these with you at all times. I love that it has a handle."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recommended this water bottle too. There are 4 sizes and 22 colors to choose from. It has 34,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Diffuserlove Ceramic Diffuser Essential Oil Diffuser
"Everybody loves these. [daughter] Portia [Umansky] likes to have this next to her bed with her essential oils. It smells nice and makes the air feel good."
Kyle's diffuser comes in 4 colors and has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blriet Shower Steamers
"This includes 8 aromatherapy shower steamers. When you're showering you can smell that and feel like you're in a spa. They're really pretty too. It makes the whole bathroom smell good."
NEST Limited-Edition Specialty Santorini Olive & Citron Scented 3-Wick Candle
"A candle is always amazing. You guys know how much I love NEST candles. This is so pretty because it's so springy and summery. The scent is so beautiful. I love this jar."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's candle has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DRMTLGY Brightening Eye Masks
"Every mom loves to get these brightening eye masks. They're really moisturizing. I always have to have these. Where were these things all my life?"
Kate Spade Eau de Parfum Spray
"It's always great to get perfume on Mother's Day because we love perfume and don't always love to spend money on perfume, but love to get it as a gift. Look at how pretty this bottle is. It smells so, so, so good."
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated 3MM Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet
"Look how pretty these bracelets are. They are so real-looking and they feel really good. So beautiful. I absolutely love these. I cannot take how pretty these are."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's bracelets have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 sizes and 2 colors to choose from.
Nutribullet Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending
"This is the best, the best, the best. It's so fast. So easy for smoothies and shakes." It has 40,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Kindle
"I [use] this at night in my bed because you don't have to keep your lights on. It's lit up by itself. I can do multiple books. I love to go back and forth between different books. The Kindle is amazing." It has 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer
"Look how cute this is, a mini printer. You can print right from your smartphone. This is not only great for moms. My girls would love this."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's mini printer has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It also comes in white.
Cocorrína Reed Diffuser Set
"This is a diffuser, another great gift. I love putting these in the bathroom. Smells great, super cute. This one is clean linen, which is always a great scent. It's a great Mother's Day gift and a great hostess gift too."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's diffuser has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wavytalk 5 in 1 Curling Iron
"My daughters take them [from me]. This makes your life easier."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's curling iron has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 3 colors.
Amazon Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker With Alexa
"This is an Alexa speaker. This is fun to have around."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's gift idea has 34,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Landneoo 4PCS Set Vintage Coffee Mugs With Bamboo Lids and Spoons
"Look how cute these cups are. These little cups here have a lid on top. They come with a spoon. You can do overnight oats in this. It's great to keep your tea warm. You can put yogurt, berries, and that kind of dessert in here.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's gift idea has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavilia Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
"This is a cozy, plush robe. This is really cozy, pink, and soft. I love this color. It is so soft."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's robe has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in several colors.
La Jolie Muse Sandalwood Rose Candle
"Another candle that smells amazing. This jar is so pretty. This smells so beautiful."
Dime Beauty Whipped Exfoliating Mask
"This is an exfoliating mask. Use at night after cleansing and before toning. Use twice a week when your skin feels dull. I like that. Leave it on for 5 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water, and pat dry."
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Take a Bow Square Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses
"I wear contacts. I cannot see. It's really sad. When I don't have my contacts in, I have readers on. These are really cute ones."
Kyle's glasses are available in 4 colors.
Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Soft Warm Slip On House Slippers
"These are the kind of things we always need, always want, and always need to be replaced. I live in these. You will not see my feet without slippers on them. These are so soft and they're so cute.
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's slippers have 19,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 6 colors to choose from.
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid
"Look at this gorgeous cast iron pot. This color is so beautiful. I think it would be a good idea to make your mom something and bring this over to her. It's so heavy. It would be nice to get this as a gift."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's cast iron pan has 29,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 21 colors to choose from.
Carote 11PCS Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Cookware
"Here is an 11-piece set. These handles are detachable. If you want to cook something and put this on the table, you can just pop the handle off. That reduces a lot of dishes."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's cookware set has 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 2 colors to choose from.
lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt Bag
"The worst is when you're going on a walk or a run and you're like 'Where am I putting my phone? Where am I putting my keys?' The leggings I wear don't have a pocket. We have to have a flat fanny pack for these things."
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
"What would we do without the Keurigs? The mini one is awesome. Take this with you when you travel too. Look how cute that little Keurig is. I love that so much."
Shoppers Agree: Kyle's Keurig has 75,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are colors to choose from.
