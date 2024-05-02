Why Zendaya's Met Gala 2024 Dress Hasn't Been Made Yet

When it comes to fashion, no one shakes it up like Zendaya.
And in a few days, she'll make a triumphant return to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 after a five-year hiatus. In fact, the Euphoria star is co-chairing the New York City event with Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.
While stars typically plan their looks months in advance for fashion's biggest night, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach revealed they officially don't have a dress yet.
"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" the image architect told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."
He confessed, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."
Considering Law and Zendaya are style pros, fans can expect nothing short of spectacular. And with the Met Gala dress code being "The Garden of Time," the 27-year-old will likely bring a fashion fantasy to the red carpet.
After all, Zendaya couldn't be more excited to return to the event. As she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere April 16, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."
For the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, finding the right look on the red carpet has become her superpower.
"Law and I, obviously we've been working together for many years and we've been doing themed dressing since Greatest Showman," she explained. "It's so nice to be able to experiment with fashion."
Before Zendaya graces the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading to relive all of her fierce and fabulous looks at the event over the years.