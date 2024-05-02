Why Zendaya's Met Gala 2024 Dress Hasn't Been Made Yet

Less than a week before the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach revealed her outfit isn't ready.

When it comes to fashion, no one shakes it up like Zendaya

And in a few days, she'll make a triumphant return to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 after a five-year hiatus. In fact, the Euphoria star is co-chairing the New York City event with Anna WintourBad BunnyChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

While stars typically plan their looks months in advance for fashion's biggest night, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach revealed they officially don't have a dress yet.

"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" the image architect told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."

He confessed, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

Considering Law and Zendaya are style pros, fans can expect nothing short of spectacular. And with the Met Gala dress code being "The Garden of Time," the 27-year-old will likely bring a fashion fantasy to the red carpet.

After all, Zendaya couldn't be more excited to return to the event. As she told E! NewsWill Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere April 16, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

For the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, finding the right look on the red carpet has become her superpower.

"Law and I, obviously we've been working together for many years and we've been doing themed dressing since Greatest Showman," she explained. "It's so nice to be able to experiment with fashion."

Before Zendaya graces the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading to relive all of her fierce and fabulous looks at the event over the years.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2015

Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015, opting for a custom Fausto Puglisi sun-motif dress to coincide with the year's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass." 

 

The Euphoria star, who only tried on the dress twice before making her appearance at the New York City event, later admitted to People that the high-pressure night was "overwhelming but in the best way." 

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

2016

Keeping with the "Manus x Machina" theme for 2016's ball, Zendaya rocked a bronze one-shoulder gown by Michael Kors and a chic mushroom-cut wig. 

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

2017

Zendaya looked ethereal in her tropical-print Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2017 event, which boasted a "Rei Kawakubo & Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" theme. 

 

The get-up turned so many heads that even Rihanna had to take note. Sharing a photo of the Challengers actress on her Instagram, Rihanna wrote in the caption, "Brown goddess."

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2018

The Disney Channel alum had her Joan of Arc moment in 2018, arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art clad in a silver, armor-inspired Atelier Versace dress with chain mail detailing. She completed the look—which gave a nod to the theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"—with metallic Jimmy Choo heels and a red bob similar to the French saint’s hair.

 

Zendaya later declared it one of her favorite red carpet looks of all time, telling InStyle in October 2021, "I was like a warrior."

 

And she wasn't the only one who was a big fan. Her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland—who she confirmed her romance with in 2021—also gave the daring attire a special shoutout at the time, writing on Instagram, "All hail the queen. Killing it mate."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2019

Zendaya channeled her Disney roots to transform into a real-life princess in 2019. Since the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the Shake It Up actress didn't shy away from going all-out with a blue Tommy Hilfiger gown that lit up. To cap off her Cinderella moment, she was accompanied by her stylist Law Roach, who was dressed as her fairy godmother. 

 

But as iconic as her outfit was, Zendaya said the logistics behind the it made her walk down the red carpet pretty anxiety-inducing. 

 

"This Met stressed me out," she told British Vogue afterward. "I was basically wearing a dress that was electronic. I got there, and it wasn't ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did, like it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger."

 

"This Met stressed me out," she told British Vogue afterward. "I was basically wearing a dress that was electronic. I got there, and it wasn't ready. It was supposed to do a little bit more than it did, like it was supposed to start smaller and get bigger."