Why Zendaya's Met Gala 2024 Dress Hasn't Been Made Yet

When it comes to fashion, no one shakes it up like Zendaya.

And in a few days, she'll make a triumphant return to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 after a five-year hiatus. In fact, the Euphoria star is co-chairing the New York City event with Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

While stars typically plan their looks months in advance for fashion's biggest night, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach revealed they officially don't have a dress yet.

"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" the image architect told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."

He confessed, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

Considering Law and Zendaya are style pros, fans can expect nothing short of spectacular. And with the Met Gala dress code being "The Garden of Time," the 27-year-old will likely bring a fashion fantasy to the red carpet.