Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Cancel Honeymoon After “Nightmare” Turn of Events

Days after Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall and Natalie Joy said “I do,” their plans for a fairytale honeymoon quickly took a disastrous turn.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's honeymoon was over before it began. 

After the newlyweds had a fairytale wedding at Natalie's family farm in Georgia, the duo's happily ever after hit a major speed bump in customs of the Turks and Caicos Islands' airport, where they had planned to spend their celebratory vacation. 

"We're on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights," the Bachelor Nation star explained in a May 2 episode of The Viall Files. "The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There's a page torn here.'" 

And while Nick—who had been using his passport as identification since he lost his driver's license—initially thought it was his passport, it turned out to be Natalie's. 

"I've used this passport, I've never had an issue," she explained. "I have no idea what's wrong."

The customs workers informed Natalie and Nick—whose 2-month-old daughter River was also with them—that they would have to send Natalie back to the U.S. over concerns about her documents.

And since the couple had spent weeks prepping their daughter and mother's passports so they could join them on their trip, the news caused the surgical tech to burst into tears, and the Bachelor alum to begin "radiating with anxiety."

"I'm telling myself, you're two days on the f--king job, time to be a husband,'" Nick added. "‘Time to step up. You stay calm. Everything's going to be fine.'"

Although he was giving himself an internal pep talk, Nick emphasized that it was a difficult experience to go through—given the money they were about to lose from an expensive and nonrefundable trip. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"It felt like a nightmare," he added. "I'm like, ‘This is not happening.'"

Luckily, the hotel the couple had booked "graciously" refunded their rooms. And through the nightmare scenario, Nick and Natalie were able to find silver linings.  

As Natalie put it, "This was the first thing we had to conquer as husband and wife."

Nick also recalled a sweet aspect of going through the travel headache. 

"I got so many opportunities to call Natalie my wife," he gushed. "That was great."

While their honeymoon wasn't the getaway they dreamed of, Nick and Natalie have had plenty of idyllic moments throughout their relationship. Keep reading for a full look back on their romance.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

April 2024: Tying The Knot

In April 2024, the couple revealed they had officially exchanged nupitials on April 27, 2024. The ceremony was held at Natalie's family farm in Georgia. 

"All I wanted to do was give Natalie the wedding of her dreams," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "It turned out to be the wedding of my dreams too."

Nick Viall/Instagram

February 2024: River Rose

The couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, on Feb. 2, 2024—a name taken from Natalie's great grandmother and niece. As the couple wrote on Instagram, "The best part of life starts now."

Instagram / Nick Viall / Natalie Joy
September 2023: It's a Girl!

Nick and Natalie reveal the sex of their baby on Instagram. 

Instagram / Nick Viall
August 2023: Pregnant

The two revealed on Instagram Aug. 8 that they are expecting their first child. The following September, Nick shared pics from a date night, captioning his Instagram post, "Just a couple parents having a night out."

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

L.A. Date Night

The two are seen out together in Los Angeles in May 2023.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP
January 2023: Engaged!

Nick proposed to Natalie Jan. 12. (Pictured: The two enjoying a romantic moment days earlier at the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP, in Los Angeles.)

Frazer Harrison/WireImage
2022 People's Choice Awards

The two show PDA at the E! award show in Santa Monica, Calif. in December 2022.

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images
PDA Alert

Nick kisses Natalie at the Thirst Gala & Legacy Ball in Beverly Hills in October 2022.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
2022 MTV Awards Date

The two appear on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., a year after they made their red carpet debut at the award show.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken
2022 Coachella Fun

The two enjoy a Heineken at the Heineken House at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
2022 Oscars Party Date

The two appear together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2022 Oscars Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cameo
Super Bowl Party

The two attend the Big Game Watch Party at the Cameo Villa in Beverly Hills in February 2022.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Homecoming Date

The couple appears at the Homecoming Weekend event hosted by the h.wood Group & REVOLVE in Los Angeles in February 2022.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Romantic Stroll

The two walk together in Los Angeles in August 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

The two appear together at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War in Los Angeles in June 2021.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
May 2021: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
MTV Awards Date Night

The two were all smiles at the event.

Natalie Joy/Instagram
January 2021: Instagram Official

Natalie makes their relationship Instagram official when she shares a video showing her crashing Nick's virtual reality session.

