Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Cancel Honeymoon After “Nightmare” Turn of Events

Watch : Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's honeymoon was over before it began.

After the newlyweds had a fairytale wedding at Natalie's family farm in Georgia, the duo's happily ever after hit a major speed bump in customs of the Turks and Caicos Islands' airport, where they had planned to spend their celebratory vacation.

"We're on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights," the Bachelor Nation star explained in a May 2 episode of The Viall Files. "The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There's a page torn here.'"

And while Nick—who had been using his passport as identification since he lost his driver's license—initially thought it was his passport, it turned out to be Natalie's.

"I've used this passport, I've never had an issue," she explained. "I have no idea what's wrong."

The customs workers informed Natalie and Nick—whose 2-month-old daughter River was also with them—that they would have to send Natalie back to the U.S. over concerns about her documents.