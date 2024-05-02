Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Cancel Honeymoon After “Nightmare” Turn of Events

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's honeymoon was over before it began.
After the newlyweds had a fairytale wedding at Natalie's family farm in Georgia, the duo's happily ever after hit a major speed bump in customs of the Turks and Caicos Islands' airport, where they had planned to spend their celebratory vacation.
"We're on no sleep, kind of back-to-back nights," the Bachelor Nation star explained in a May 2 episode of The Viall Files. "The agent stamps the passport, is about to hand it back, and goes, ‘There's a page torn here.'"
And while Nick—who had been using his passport as identification since he lost his driver's license—initially thought it was his passport, it turned out to be Natalie's.
"I've used this passport, I've never had an issue," she explained. "I have no idea what's wrong."
The customs workers informed Natalie and Nick—whose 2-month-old daughter River was also with them—that they would have to send Natalie back to the U.S. over concerns about her documents.
And since the couple had spent weeks prepping their daughter and mother's passports so they could join them on their trip, the news caused the surgical tech to burst into tears, and the Bachelor alum to begin "radiating with anxiety."
"I'm telling myself, you're two days on the f--king job, time to be a husband,'" Nick added. "‘Time to step up. You stay calm. Everything's going to be fine.'"
Although he was giving himself an internal pep talk, Nick emphasized that it was a difficult experience to go through—given the money they were about to lose from an expensive and nonrefundable trip.
"It felt like a nightmare," he added. "I'm like, ‘This is not happening.'"
Luckily, the hotel the couple had booked "graciously" refunded their rooms. And through the nightmare scenario, Nick and Natalie were able to find silver linings.
As Natalie put it, "This was the first thing we had to conquer as husband and wife."
Nick also recalled a sweet aspect of going through the travel headache.
"I got so many opportunities to call Natalie my wife," he gushed. "That was great."
While their honeymoon wasn't the getaway they dreamed of, Nick and Natalie have had plenty of idyllic moments throughout their relationship. Keep reading for a full look back on their romance.