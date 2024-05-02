The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for All the Purrr-Fect Cat Moms Who Are Fur-Ever Loved

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a mother to toddlers or a mother to pets, in our opinion, every type of mom deserves some pampering on Mother's Day. After all, dog owners know that raising a pup can also feel like taking care of a curious toddler who loves to run around nonstop at times. While being a cat mom, on the other hand, feels more like taking care of a moody teenager—only wants love and attention on their terms, are very independent, and comes looking for you around dinner time. Regardless, pet parents are still parents, so we recommend spoiling the cat(or dog)-loving mom in your life this Mother's Day with an extra special treat.
If you're looking to choose a gift for a cat mom, it's important to consider whether you're aiming for something exclusively for her, an experience they both can enjoy, or a treat for their cherished furball. Practical presents like the famous ChomChom roller or a cat hoodie can go a long way for any cat-loving mom, while other cute cat-shaped trinkets are also another way to show your appreciation to any feline lover. So, if you're ready to make any cat mom smitten as a kitten this Mother's Day, keep scrolling for our top cat-inspired gift picks.
NLdigitalPortraits Custom Cat Portrait
Nothing will make them jump for joy more than an adorable custom pet portrait of their precious feline friend. We recommend going the extra mile and framing it in advance.
EllePersonalized Custom Cat Necklace
The cat-loving mom in your life will love this thoughtful custom cat necklace of their precious furball. You can choose up to four cats on one necklace, and have it plated in sterling silver, 18K gold, or rose gold.
Tumblerfy In My Cat Mom Era Cup
If she's in her cat mom era, then she obviously deserves a matching cup to go with it. This premium 16oz frosted glass tumbler comes with a straw and features a gloss finish with graphics that claim to never fade, peel, or crack.
Hatphile Cat Mom Hat
Made from 100% cotton, this adorable embroidered cat mom hat is exactly what they need to sport their love for their precious feline friend even while they're out in the sun. Choose from different colors and designs, including a matching cat dad hat for their partner!
PUDDING CABIN Cat Ring Holder Cat
This charming silver feline trinket dish will give them a place to keep all their rings and earrings safely tucked away, especially if they're prone to losing them (guilty!).
Trendsettings Cat Shaped Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Any cat-loving baker will seriously cherish these cat-shaped ceramic measuring spoons. Featuring smiling kitty cats and decorated with gray and pink detailing, they're easy to clean and can be used as decoration.
INGLENIX Cat Shaped Ceramic Flower Vase
Apart from gifting them a beautiful bouquet, why not go the extra mile and also gift them a gorgeous ceramic flower vase? This cat-shaped vase can act as a piece of decor, and as a place for them to display their blooms.
KITTYROO Cat Hoodie
Any cat mom knows just how much their little furballs love to cuddle with them, even during the most inconvenient times. But with this cat hoodie, no they can take Zoom calls while carrying their kitty in the pouch and keeping both cat and mom happy (after all, kitties don't know what a 9 to 5 is).
KARCEEY Macrame Cat Hammock
Treat their feline royalty to a hanging macrame cat bed, offering a chic lounging spot away from mom's clutter and perfect for cozy catnaps. Designed for style and functionality, this bed supports up to 40 pounds, ideal for space-savvy homes.
ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover
For the mom tired of endless pet hair battles, gift them the bestselling ChomChom pet hair roller, sparing their furniture from fur invasion. Say goodbye to sticky paper rollers and hello to effortless hair removal, ensuring a cleaner, cozier home that'll make mom's heart (and furniture) sing with joy this Mother's Day.
7 Ruby Road Wall Mounted Cat Scratcher
For the cat parent tired of shredded furniture, consider a wall-mounted scratching post, saving their couch from kitty's claws while saving precious floor space. Not only is it space-efficient, but its sleek design ensures it blends seamlessly into any home decor, making both mom and cat happy.
