How the Dance Mom Cast Feels About Nia Sioux, Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler Skipping the Reunion

Watch : Why ‘Dance Moms’ Star Nia Sioux is Missing From the Reunion!

Sometimes it is best to save your tears for your pillow.

Such was the case for Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler and Nia Sioux who passed on filming the recent Dance Moms reunion that saw their former costars cry "like, every segment," joked Kendall Vertes.

With fans wondering why the trio of OGs didn't join Kendall, JoJo Siwa, Kalani Hilliker, Chloé Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland for the taping last November, Nix delivered a death mic drop.

"The reason is quite simple," the UCLA senior explained in an April 30 TikTok. "I just didn't want to do it. Some people think it was because I had sorority stuff. Nope, I didn't. Some people think it's because I'm in school. I am in school, but it wouldn't have been an issue."

"I just didn't want to do it," she continued. "That's a good enough answer, and that's a good enough reason."