Head Over to Lululemon’s We Made Too Much -- Get a $128 Romper for $39 & More Finds Under $50

Spring is here, and whether you're hitting the golf course, the tennis court, or just want to look good in the warmer temps, you'll find what you need at lululemon. Of course, we all know that lululemon clothes feel luxe, look great, and really elevate our wardrobes. But, as every rose has its thorn, lululemon may not always be in everyone's budgets. However, when you shop in their We Made Too Much section, you can find everything you need, at a price you can afford. To save you some time, I've scoured through the entire selection, from tank tops to leggings, bodysuits to rompers, and have put together lululemon's top We Made Too Much finds under $50.
I'll give you a sneak peek. There's a lightweight, sweat-wicking romper that's great for covering up after a swim, traveling, or just running errands – and it's down from $128 to $39. Then, you'll find a buttery soft Align bodysuit, which has gone from $128 to $49. And to get you into the tenniscore trend, there's a pleated tennis skirt with built-in shorts that's $49 (originally $88).
So, head over to lululemon's We Made Too Much section and get shopping. With all these finds under $50, you're sure to find something that you (and your wallet) love.
Shop These Under $50 We Made Too Much Finds
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top
With a high neckline and soft, cotton feel, you may find yourself wearing this classic tank top every day. It's also sweat-wicking, stretchy, and quick-drying, so you'll look and feel great even if the temperature heats up.
Wunder Train High-Rise Short 4-Inch
Made of lululemon's fastest-drying fabric, these high-rise shorts were made for keeping you cool. They're sleek, stretchy, and even include a hidden pocket at the waist. And reviewers rave that they stay in place through all kinds of workouts.
Lightweight High-Neck Romper
Stretchy, soft, and sweat-wicking, this lightweight romper is a solid bet for travel, post-swim, or just running for coffee. The back is open, perfect for pairing with your favorite lululemon bra, and one reviewer reported, "I find myself putting this on whenever idk what to wear."
Align Halter Tank Top
Buttery soft with a chic halter top design, this Align tank is sure to make it into your wardrobe rotation, whether you're hitting up a vinyasa class or the couch. It comes with built-in pads for coverage and one shopper added, "the neckline is flattering and not too revealing."
restfeel Women's Slide
Trendy and comfy, you need to buy these slides for just $39. They come in 5 colors and are built to soothe your feet post-workout with dense cushioning. One user raved, "they are so comfy for long leisure walks."
Side-Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt
Take a swing for the tenniscore trend with this super cute tennis skirt. It features classic pleats, built-in shorts for coverage, and a lightweight, stretchy fabric for keeping you cool and comfy no matter what.
Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit
Score this $108 bodysuit for just $39. It's made of a heavyweight, cotton jersey fabric and will give you a smoothing silhouette (without having to keep tucking your shirt into your pants). The back features a unique, keyhole design, so it's great to pair with your fav lululemon bra.
Align High-Rise Crop 21-inch
Love the Align leggings or have heard the buzz? Then you simply must buy. These high-rise cropped Aligns come in 21 or 23 inches, and include a fabric that's buttery soft, breathable, and stretchy to move with you.
Align Bodysuit 8-inch
A $128 Align bodysuit for $49? I'm listening. This soft, light weight bodysuit is perfect for yoga or just wearing out -- layer it with an oversized button down or a cute jacket and sneakers, and your fit is complete. One reviewer commented that they could live in this bodysuit, it's that comfy.
Ultralight Waist-Length T-Shirt
With a slightly cropped cut, lightweight material, and breathable design, you'll want to wear this t-shirt on repeat in the warmer months. Featured here is the grape thistle color, which reviewers rave about.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Bralette A–D Cups
Soft, lightweight, and adjustable, this bralette may feel like you're not wearing anything at all. The fabric is double-layered for coverage and one reviewer points out that it's also nursing-friendly (a bonus for the new moms).
Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top
This silky soft modal tank top can be worn loose in the back or tied up for more of fitted look. It's stylish, versatile, lightweight, and one reviewer reported, "I reach for this top the most when going to train sweaty."
Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5-inch
Looking for a looser pair of shorts? Then your search is over. These Dance Studio high-rise shorts are light, breathable, and some reviewers have called them "the perfect length."
Align Tank Top A/B Cup
Do you need more Align items? The answer is yes. This Align tank top is soft, smooth, offers light support, and reviewers rave that it's just the right amount of compression.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Get a smoothing silhouette with this square-neck bodysuit. It comes in 6 colors, plus it's stretchy, lightweight, and sweat-wicking for cooling comfort. Best of all, it's down from $68 to $34.
