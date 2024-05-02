Khloe and Kim Kardashian Hilariously Revisit Bag-Swinging Scene 16 Years Later

Watch : Kim Swings Purse at Khloe: "Don't Be F--king Rude" (S2, Ep7)

The Kardashians are keeping up with their past fights.

After all, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian couldn't help but reminisce about the infamous bag-swinging debacle of 2008.

The Good American founder shared the iconic scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, May 1, "I wish she would try this now."

But Kim wasn't planning on letting Khloe's tweet go unanswered. "Baby be careful what you wish for," the 43-year-old replied an hour later. "My bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago."

But Khloe didn't seem intimidated by her older sister's warning and hinted at the possibility of a recreation.

"Damn I love it when you talk to me like this," the 39-year-old responded. "Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me. Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body."

"I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up," Khloe continued. "I'll see you and your big ass bag soon."