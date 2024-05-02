Khloe and Kim Kardashian Hilariously Revisit Bag-Swinging Scene 16 Years Later

The Kardashians are keeping up with their past fights.
After all, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian couldn't help but reminisce about the infamous bag-swinging debacle of 2008.
The Good American founder shared the iconic scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, May 1, "I wish she would try this now."
But Kim wasn't planning on letting Khloe's tweet go unanswered. "Baby be careful what you wish for," the 43-year-old replied an hour later. "My bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago."
But Khloe didn't seem intimidated by her older sister's warning and hinted at the possibility of a recreation.
"Damn I love it when you talk to me like this," the 39-year-old responded. "Made me a little excited. I love when you stunt on me. Squealing but remember Khlomoney is still in this body."
"I just had to put her to sleep for a few years but she can and will be woken up," Khloe continued. "I'll see you and your big ass bag soon."
For a trip down Kardashian memory, the infamous moment came amid an argument between Kim sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian over an incident at the car dealership where they were waiting for Kim's new Bentley. Khloe and Kourtney had gotten into an argument with the dealer later complained to Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick that Kim hadn't defended them as she was too focused on her luxury car. Kim walked in as the duo called her a "weak duck," and Khloe tried to close the door on her face. As she pushed her way into the room, Kim swung her bag and yelled, "Don't be f--king rude!"
The sisters had a heated exchange before the SKIMS founder left. "It infuriates me," Kim said in a confessional following the fight. "Like I literally want to kill her. I'm so angry."
Like most families, the Kardashian-Jenners fight but have major love each other.