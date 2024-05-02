Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How Her Nose Job Impacted Her Ego

After undergoing a physical transformation months following her prison release, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared with E! News how her new look has changed her on the inside.

By Corinne Heller May 02, 2024 4:02 PM
ExclusivesPlastic SurgeryGypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is feeling confident about her physical transformation.

Almost one month after the 32-year-old shared her decision to get a rhinoplasty, or nose job, in April, she gave insight into her recovery process.

"Oh, gosh. I wish someone would have told me how much pain it was," Gypsy told E! News at the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies event at the Grove in Los Angeles May 1. "But I'm very proud of my new nose. I love my new nose."

She continued, "It's subtle. I still look like me. But it's definitely given me self-confidence." (For more with Gypsy, tune in to E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)

Cosmetic surgery isn't the only major transformation, Gypsy has made to her look as lightened her naturally brunette locks in March. And it couldn't have been a better change for her.

"I love my new look," Gypsy gushed. "You know, I definitely the blond gave me a little bit of an ego boost. Blondes have more fun."

Indeed, it's been a whirlwind time for Gypsy since her release from prison, where she served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. But adjusting to life in the spotlight isn't the only major change in her life lately. In April, Gypsy filed for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson—whom she wed while in prison—after less than two years of marriage.

Since then, she's rekindled her romance with  ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

JC Olivera / WireImage / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"It wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected," Gypsy explained, adding, "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store."

Gypsy's life after prison, including her physical transformation, is documented in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, set for release June 3.

—Reporting by Monica Fink

Read on for more updates on Gypsy's life after prison...

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

