Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How Her Nose Job Impacted Her Ego

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is feeling confident about her physical transformation.
Almost one month after the 32-year-old shared her decision to get a rhinoplasty, or nose job, in April, she gave insight into her recovery process.
"Oh, gosh. I wish someone would have told me how much pain it was," Gypsy told E! News at the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies event at the Grove in Los Angeles May 1. "But I'm very proud of my new nose. I love my new nose."
She continued, "It's subtle. I still look like me. But it's definitely given me self-confidence." (For more with Gypsy, tune in to E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)
Cosmetic surgery isn't the only major transformation, Gypsy has made to her look as lightened her naturally brunette locks in March. And it couldn't have been a better change for her.
"I love my new look," Gypsy gushed. "You know, I definitely the blond gave me a little bit of an ego boost. Blondes have more fun."
Indeed, it's been a whirlwind time for Gypsy since her release from prison, where she served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard. But adjusting to life in the spotlight isn't the only major change in her life lately. In April, Gypsy filed for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson—whom she wed while in prison—after less than two years of marriage.
Since then, she's rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.
"It wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected," Gypsy explained, adding, "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store."
Gypsy's life after prison, including her physical transformation, is documented in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, set for release June 3.
—Reporting by Monica Fink
Read on for more updates on Gypsy's life after prison...