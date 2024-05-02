Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How Her Nose Job Impacted Her Ego

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is feeling confident about her physical transformation.

Almost one month after the 32-year-old shared her decision to get a rhinoplasty, or nose job, in April, she gave insight into her recovery process.

"Oh, gosh. I wish someone would have told me how much pain it was," Gypsy told E! News at the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies event at the Grove in Los Angeles May 1. "But I'm very proud of my new nose. I love my new nose."

She continued, "It's subtle. I still look like me. But it's definitely given me self-confidence." (For more with Gypsy, tune in to E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)

Cosmetic surgery isn't the only major transformation, Gypsy has made to her look as lightened her naturally brunette locks in March. And it couldn't have been a better change for her.

"I love my new look," Gypsy gushed. "You know, I definitely the blond gave me a little bit of an ego boost. Blondes have more fun."