The Truth About Selling the OC's Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's Relationship Status

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland are no longer on the same team.
In fact, the Selling the OC costars aren't even on speaking terms right now.
"We don't stand united," Alex recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We don't stand together, we don't stand in sync, there's no relationship there."
The real estate agents first sparked romance rumors when Selling the OC premiered in 2022, though Tyler was still married to Brittany Snow at the time. (Alex and Tyler have both denied cheating accusations.)
By the time season two debuted in September 2023, Tyler had finalized his divorce from the Pitch Perfect star and was once again fueling relationship speculation with Alex. The pair ever shared a steamy kiss during the season two finale.
However, as Alex recently told E!, their romance never took off.
"Re-watching season three really brought everything back again," she noted. "Not just the emotion but just the frustration. And obviously there's scenes that don't make it, scenes that do make it. But it really, for me anyways, I was like OK, I'm not crazy."
"There was so many inconsistencies," Alex continued. "And there was some revelations that happened after we stopped filming season three that really gave me a better understanding of why things were the way they were."
And while she didn't completely spill the tea on those Tyler revelations, she did take some of the blame for their fallout.
"There was fear on my part too," the mom of two admitted. "But I'm just a woman who wants a man to take the lead and unfortunately it wasn't there. So, Tyler and I now—I think I'm still blocked on Instagram."
Speaking of Tyler—who announced his exit from The Oppenheimer Group in October—he seems ready to turn the page on this personal chapter.
In late March, the surfer denied cheating rumors once again after his ex-wife addressed their divorce on Call Her Daddy. "Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."
"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage," he continued, "and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."
Tyler concluded with a message about Brittany, who he'd wed in March 2020, wishing her "nothing but the best."
To revisit his relationship with the actress, keep reading. Plus, watch the E! interview above to see how the rest of the Selling the OC team feels about Tyler's departure from the O Group.
Season three of Selling the OC is available to stream now on Netflix.