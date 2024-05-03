The Truth About Selling the OC's Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's Relationship Status

Watch : ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3: Alex Hall Admits What Really Happened With Tyler Stanaland After Filming

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland are no longer on the same team.

In fact, the Selling the OC costars aren't even on speaking terms right now.

"We don't stand united," Alex recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We don't stand together, we don't stand in sync, there's no relationship there."

The real estate agents first sparked romance rumors when Selling the OC premiered in 2022, though Tyler was still married to Brittany Snow at the time. (Alex and Tyler have both denied cheating accusations.)

By the time season two debuted in September 2023, Tyler had finalized his divorce from the Pitch Perfect star and was once again fueling relationship speculation with Alex. The pair ever shared a steamy kiss during the season two finale.

However, as Alex recently told E!, their romance never took off.

"Re-watching season three really brought everything back again," she noted. "Not just the emotion but just the frustration. And obviously there's scenes that don't make it, scenes that do make it. But it really, for me anyways, I was like OK, I'm not crazy."