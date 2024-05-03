Exclusive

The Truth About Selling the OC's Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's Relationship Status

As season three of Selling the OC premieres on Netflix, star Alex Hall tells E! News where she and Tyler Stanaland's relationship really stands today.

By Jess Cohen May 03, 2024 7:01 AMTags
TVReality TVInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesSelling SunsetFrancesca Amiker
Watch: ‘Selling the OC’ Season 3: Alex Hall Admits What Really Happened With Tyler Stanaland After Filming

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland are no longer on the same team.

In fact, the Selling the OC costars aren't even on speaking terms right now.

"We don't stand united," Alex recently told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We don't stand together, we don't stand in sync, there's no relationship there."

The real estate agents first sparked romance rumors when Selling the OC premiered in 2022, though Tyler was still married to Brittany Snow at the time. (Alex and Tyler have both denied cheating accusations.)

By the time season two debuted in September 2023, Tyler had finalized his divorce from the Pitch Perfect star and was once again fueling relationship speculation with Alex. The pair ever shared a steamy kiss during the season two finale.

However, as Alex recently told E!, their romance never took off.

"Re-watching season three really brought everything back again," she noted. "Not just the emotion but just the frustration. And obviously there's scenes that don't make it, scenes that do make it. But it really, for me anyways, I was like OK, I'm not crazy."

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

"There was so many inconsistencies," Alex continued. "And there was some revelations that happened after we stopped filming season three that really gave me a better understanding of why things were the way they were."

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With BF Paul Soliz

2

Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

3

Why Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

And while she didn't completely spill the tea on those Tyler revelations, she did take some of the blame for their fallout.

"There was fear on my part too," the mom of two admitted. "But I'm just a woman who wants a man to take the lead and unfortunately it wasn't there. So, Tyler and I now—I think I'm still blocked on Instagram."

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Speaking of Tyler—who announced his exit from The Oppenheimer Group in October—he seems ready to turn the page on this personal chapter.

In late March, the surfer denied cheating rumors once again after his ex-wife addressed their divorce on Call Her Daddy. "Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."

"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage," he continued, "and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."

Tyler concluded with a message about Brittany, who he'd wed in March 2020, wishing her "nothing but the best."

To revisit his relationship with the actress, keep reading. Plus, watch the E! interview above to see how the rest of the Selling the OC team feels about Tyler's departure from the O Group.

Season three of Selling the OC is available to stream now on Netflix.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

August 2018: Instagram Official

The two first began dating in 2018 after Tyler Stanaland decided to shoot his shot in the most modern way: By sliding into Brittany Snow’s DMs. By that August, they were Instagram official, with the Pitch Perfect star sharing an image of their feet, captioning her post, "music that's good for the sole.” 

And by the following Valentine's Day, it was clear that they love continued to blossom. 

"I couldn't have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried," Tyler captioned a February 2019 post. "Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you to the moon and back." 

Gotham/GC Images

February 2019: Pitch Perfect Engagement

But Valentine’s Day wasn’t the only occasion the couple were ready to celebrate, as they had also gotten engaged. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Brittany captioned a post that February. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt." 

The realtor also echoed his excitement about their next chapter.

"A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask," he began his post. "Forever?" He added, "Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family."

David Crotty/Getty Images

March 2020: Marriage Milestone

Fast-forward to the following year and the two more than happy to say “I do” in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. 

As an eyewitness told E! News at the time of their ceremony, “Brittany and Tyler held hands as they recited their vows. At the end of the ceremony, they held umbrellas and posed for photos. Then they walked through the vineyard with their wedding party and toasted with champagne and beers. They both looked very happy and excited about their day."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

September 2022: Calling It Quits

The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2022."

After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

March 2024: Moving On

While the reality star’s dating life took center stage on Selling the OC after his split from Brittany, the Someone Great star remained tight-lipped about her personal life. However, in March 2024, she confirmed she was single and open to dating, detailing her life following her divorce.

 “I was not aware of lot of things and I’ll say that,” she said during an episode of Call Her Daddy. “So, I will say what people think happened, happened and I think that there’s also in my experience with this and how I’ve processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself.”

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

2

Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Alleged Incident With BF Paul Soliz

3

Why Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

4

These Star Wars Items for May the 4th Have Fast, Hyperdrive Shipping

5

Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Unique Baby Names She Loves