Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She and Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Ended Up Back Together

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Amid Ongoing Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not keeping her new relationship in the dark.

After filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old has rebounded with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, but she's making it clear her new relationship isn't just some fling.

"We have remained friends even though we had broke up back in 2019," Gypsy told E! News in an exclusive interview May 1. "Even if it's at a distance. So it wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected." (For more with Gypsy, tune in to E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)

And Gypsy—who was engaged to her ex-fiancé from October 2018 to August 2019—is planning on rebuilding what she had with Ken this time around.

As she put it, "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store."

After her release from nearly nine years in prison for involvement in the murder of her mother Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, Gypsy is still navigating a life of total freedom, and the spotlight. And while some of these everyday challenges will be documented in Lifetime's upcoming Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup docuseries out June 3, she's continuing to evolve.