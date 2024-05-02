Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She and Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Ended Up Back Together

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who recently filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson, shared insight into her rekindled romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

By Olivia Evans May 02, 2024 1:16 PMTags
CelebritiesGypsy Rose Blanchard
Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Temporary Restraining Order Amid Ongoing Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is not keeping her new relationship in the dark. 

After filing for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old has rebounded with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, but she's making it clear her new relationship isn't just some fling. 

"We have remained friends even though we had broke up back in 2019," Gypsy told E! News in an exclusive interview May 1. "Even if it's at a distance. So it wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected." (For more with Gypsy, tune in to E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)

And Gypsy—who was engaged to her ex-fiancé from October 2018 to August 2019—is planning on rebuilding what she had with Ken this time around.  

As she put it, "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store." 

After her release from nearly nine years in prison for involvement in the murder of her mother Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, Gypsy is still navigating a life of total freedom, and the spotlight. And while some of these everyday challenges will be documented in Lifetime's upcoming Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup docuseries out June 3, she's continuing to evolve.

photos
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Photos With Husband Ryan Anderson

"I think the biggest lesson that I have learned is take your time," she added of her life now. "I was trying to rush everything when I got out of prison."

And as for what she's reminding herself these days?

"Just take your time and enjoy," she continued. "Enjoy the new experiences. Enjoy life. Take it and breathe it in."

Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

2

Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion

3

Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Parenthood

And it appears Gypsy is doing everything she can to do just that. In addition to rekindling her old flame, she's also shared glimpses at her transformation, which included undergoing cosmetic surgery and dying her hair. 

"I love my new look," she gushed. "The blonde gave me a little bit of an ego boost. Blondes have more fun."

Keep reading for more on Gypsy's life of freedom so far. 

—Reporting by Monica Fink 

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in summer 2024.

(Pictured: Gypsy Rose appears at The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premiere in New York City in January 2024.)

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Boston Mom Not Charged After 4 Babies Found Dead in Freezer

2

Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion

3

Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Parenthood

4
Exclusive

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals How She Rekindled Romance With Ken Urker

5

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman