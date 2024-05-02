Why Pregnant Stingray Charlotte Is Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Watch : Kardashian-Jenner Family's Wild Sea Adventures

Fans are wondering if something fishy is going on with a certain stingray.

Nearly three months after the Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, N.C. announced its stingray Charlotte is expecting without her interacting with a male ray, some followers have called the pregnancy into question.

When the aquarium first revealed the news on social media Feb. 6, it noted it had been holding this update "close to our hearts for over three months." In a March 30 video, the organization said "Charlotte's pregnancy is the first documented case of parthenogenesis"—a form of sexual reproduction in which an embryo develops without fertilization from a sperm. And while it said the average gestation period for a stingray in a mated pregnancy is three to four months, it stated "there is no known data regarding parthenogenetic pregnancy or gestation period."

But on April 20, the aquarium confirmed there were "no offspring yet" and there appeared to be little change in the following days.

"Charlotte is doing well and enjoys interacting with guests and the divers," an April 27 post stated. "Her favorite thing to eat this week was scallops along with silversides. We thank you for your patience and kindness during Charlotte's journey."