Why Pregnant Stingray Charlotte Is Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Fans are wondering if something fishy is going on with a certain stingray.
Nearly three months after the Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, N.C. announced its stingray Charlotte is expecting without her interacting with a male ray, some followers have called the pregnancy into question.
When the aquarium first revealed the news on social media Feb. 6, it noted it had been holding this update "close to our hearts for over three months." In a March 30 video, the organization said "Charlotte's pregnancy is the first documented case of parthenogenesis"—a form of sexual reproduction in which an embryo develops without fertilization from a sperm. And while it said the average gestation period for a stingray in a mated pregnancy is three to four months, it stated "there is no known data regarding parthenogenetic pregnancy or gestation period."
But on April 20, the aquarium confirmed there were "no offspring yet" and there appeared to be little change in the following days.
"Charlotte is doing well and enjoys interacting with guests and the divers," an April 27 post stated. "Her favorite thing to eat this week was scallops along with silversides. We thank you for your patience and kindness during Charlotte's journey."
Given the timeline, some fans grew curious about what was going on. "Something is not right," one Facebook user wrote underneath the April 27 post. "This story started with [her] going [to] have pups any day now that was months ago." Asked another, "Is she even pregnant?"
Another made the accusation that "this is a hoax to get attention" and many called for answers.
"So when will you all bring outside experts in?" asked a follower. "At this point it seems a scam or something has happened that yall refuse to elaborate on." Wrote another, "We've been catfished by a stingray…"
Still, many offered words of support. "Baby girl looks happy," one commenter wrote about Charlotte. "I still get excited for Charlotte's post!!!" Added another, "Love to her. Love to all of you."
And when a follower noted "I would be extremely shocked it this is a hoax," the aquarium issued a response.
"That you for your support," it replied. "We do care deeply for everything here. We are continuously researching and exploring to give our Aquarium family the best lives possible. Charlotte is one of our many adoptions that came from private homes. Again, thank you for visiting and for your willingness to understand our story in a new light."
It also offered possible explanations. "The pup is rolled up and not easy to see," the aquarium noted underneath an April 27 Instagram post. "Rays are cartilaginous fish so no solid bones to bounce soundwaves off of."
E! News has reached out to the aquarium for comment on the social media speculation but has yet to hear back.