Amazon Gaming Week 2024 is Here: Shop Unreal Deals Up to 89% Off That Will Make Your Wallet Say, "GG"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Chat, this is not a drill. Amazon Gaming Week 2024 is in full swing right now, and it's better than we imagined. From April 29 until May 5, the massive retailer is hosting unbelievable deals on everything from gaming essentials to games, controllers, monitors & more. Whether you're a novice who just recently downloaded their first MOBA game or a veteran who's painstakingly worked their way up in rank throughout the years, the sale has something for you.
In fact, we'd even go so far as to say that missing out on Amazon's Gaming Week would constitute a total noob move on your part (did we use that term right?). The simple fact of the matter is that there are some truly amazing savings you can score over the next few days — we're talking totally OP deals up to 89% off on devices, accessories & more items that will significantly elevate your gaming experience and setup. Not to mention, these deals are coming from top-rated brands like SteelSeries, Logitech, Razer & more.
Bottom line is, you don't want to be AFK during this sale.
Gtplayer Gaming Chair With Footrest & Lumbar Support
No gamer's setup is fully complete without a reliable gaming chair that can support long hours of sitting time. This shopper-approved option has 8,800+ five-star Amazon reviews, and it's decked out with cool features like a footrest, adjustable recline, and a lumbar pillow that can massage your back when plugged in. Score it for 53% off right now (make sure to clip the extra $10 off coupon on the product's landing page)!
Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series HD Smart TV
Bring your gaming experience to high-def life with the ever-popular Amazon Fire Smart TV. It's an all-in-one entertainment hub that's compatible with your gaming and streaming platforms. Not to mention, it's also equipped with Alexa, thus opening up possibilities like finding your fave content, getting sports scores, controlling smart home devices & so much more.
SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset
When it comes to gaming hardware, SteelSeries products are known to be the cream of the crop. Take, for instance, this Arctis Nova 3 headset. It delivers immersive surround sound via the custom-designed Nova Acoustic System, so you can hear every reload & vocal cue that may just be the critical advantage you need to win a match. Plus, it's fitted with an easily adjustable fit, cushy earcups made from Airweave Memory Foam, and an AI-powered noise-cancelling mic. At 50% off, this is a total steal that you really shouldn't pass up.
Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse
We can't stress enough the importance of having a well-functioning mouse when you're playing online games — especially MOBA games — where a split-second lag can snowball into a crushing defeat. This Logitech gaming mouse with 40,800+ five-star reviews on Amazon will have your back every click of the way to victory thanks to its hero 25K sensor, 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system & mechanical switch button tensioning (aka the thing responsible for that crisp, clean click feel).
Npet K10 Wired Gaming Keyboard
While this surprisingly affordable gaming keyboard with over 15,900 five-star Amazon ratings may look cool, it's also super functional. Crafted with a highly durable ABS plastic & metal base, this dust- and water-resistant keyboard includes adjustable feet, 10-zone RGB lighting, and dedicated media control with anti-ghosting functionality.
Norton 360 For Gamers 2024
Norton 360 For Gamers is like having a buff security guard constantly protecting your computer, cloud, and games from existing & potential malware threats. It's designed with game-optimizing functionality, dark web monitoring, secure VPN defense, automatic 50GB cloud backup, and PC notification optimization.
Amazon Echo Pop - Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker With Alexa
Take the auditory component of your gaming session to a whole new level with the tiny-but-mighty Amazon Echo Pop. It can work as a smart speaker that streams music and assists you in various everyday tasks like setting timers or checking the weather, but you can also connect it to your smart TV via Bluetooth to use the device as a speaker.
KTC 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Your setup will rival that of your favorite streamers with this curved gaming monitor that's both high-performing and aesthetically pleasing. It's built to deliver incredibly detailed, crisp images at up to 170 frames per second (bye bye, lag) with vibrant colors and adaptive-sync support — in other words, a superior and more immersive gaming experience.
Sceptre 24-Inch Professional Monitor
This professional monitor with 16,900+ five-star ratings on Amazon is another great choice for elevating your gaming game. Not only does it seamlessly link to your devices with up to a 100Hz refresh rate, it's also equipped with blue light shift technology for enhanced comfort, integrated speakers, and true-to-life color gamut performance.
Vivo Dual Monitor Desk Mount
Declutter your gaming space and make it look objectively cooler with this dual monitor mount that can fit two screens 13 to 30 inches in size and hold up to 22 pounds in weight each. You can easily adjust the tilt, rotation, swivel, and height of your screens — in short, it's a gadget that does what it's meant to do and does it well. BTW, it has 42,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon and was purchased by 10K+ shoppers in the past month alone.
Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone
This microphone is, in a word, impressive. Designed with features like a built-in shock absorber, supercardioid pickup pattern, integrated digital limiter & mic monitoring, this mic is optimally designed to provide crisp, natural vocals so you can talk through key strategies with your team and fully immerse yourself in each match.
PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller Wireless
PSA to all my Nintendo Switch gamers: This top-rated wireless controller is currently 36% off — something that doesn't happen too often. It's made with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, a rechargeable battery two mappable advanced gaming buttons, embedded anti-friction rings for smooth control, and an intuitive Nintendo button layout for seamless playing.
Govee 65.6-Ft LED Strip Lights
Zhush up your gaming setup with these LED strip lights that happen to be an astounding 58% off right now. They pair with the Govee Home app, allowing you extensive control over lighting customization and management; this includes the ability to sync the strip lights to your favorite music. In addition to the DIY mode, the lights come with 64 scene modes to easily set whatever mood you're feeling.
Super Mario Bros. Since '85 Vintage Poster T-Shirt
Whatever your current game of choice, there's no denying that Super Mario Bros. is one of the canon games we all (religiously) played at some point in our lives. Show your gamer spirt with this vintage-inspired graphic tee that's available in 14 colors, six fit types, and an inclusive sizing.
Speaking of fandoms, get ready to celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars-inspired merch, gadgets & more!