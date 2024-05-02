TikToker Nara Smith’s New Cooking Video Is Her Most Controversial Yet

Nara Smith's newest recipe is popping.
Quite literally, in fact, as the TikToker known for making everything from scratch has taken on perhaps her most ambitious recipe yet: homemade bubble gum.
"My sister was in town to visit and she's been craving bubble gum so bad," Nara explained in her May 1 TikTok. "But she ran out so I decided to make it for her."
In what follows, the 22-year-old detailed the gum-making process, which included combining powdered sugar with corn syrup and gum base. She then added green apple flavoring to one (her sister's favorite) and cinnamon and apple to the second base.
She then kneaded and stretched out the mixture, before forming it into gum ball shapes and placing the balls into wax paper. So, was it worth it?
"These tasted even better than store bought gum, and she was so excited," Nara explained of her sister's reaction. "The cinnamon vanilla ones tasted like a donut, I was very pleased."
And while Nara is known for being able to make seemingly anything from scratch, including cereal, yogurt and homemade Snickers bars, even bubble gum caught her followers by surprise.
"Making GUM from scratch is wild," one user wrote on her video, while another added simnply, "GURL- GUM!?!"
And while some took the opportunity to crack a joke—"You are the definition of 'we have food at home'" quipped one fan—another pointed out, "During all my years on earth I've never see someone make homemade bubble gum. Nara you are one of a kind girl."
But while cooking videos are her go-to, Nara also often gives her more than 5 million followers a peek into her personal life—including her parenthood journey, as she and husband Lucky Blue Smith are parents to daughter Rumble Honey, 3, and son Slim Easy, 2, and newborn daughter Whimsy Lou, who they welcomed in April.
In a recent video, Nara detailed her home birth experience delivering Whimsy. After a week of false labor contractions, the night of Whimsy's birth, she came so quickly that the family's midwife was still thirty minutes away.
"I was on all fours, leaning against our bed when I told Lucky I felt the urge to push," she recalled in her April 22 TikTok. "And he immediately knew what that meant, so I was just on the floor pushing and he was behind me trying to figure out whether this baby was coming or not because our midwives were still kind of far away."
But when Lucky saw their baby's head, they knew the midwives wouldn't make it in time. "Lucky stepped up," Nara explained, "and caught her after a couple more pushes, placed her on my chest, and it was the most magical experience."
