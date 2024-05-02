TikToker Nara Smith’s New Cooking Video Is Her Most Controversial Yet

Watch : Who Is Pookie? Get to Know the Viral TikTok Couple!

Nara Smith's newest recipe is popping.

Quite literally, in fact, as the TikToker known for making everything from scratch has taken on perhaps her most ambitious recipe yet: homemade bubble gum.

"My sister was in town to visit and she's been craving bubble gum so bad," Nara explained in her May 1 TikTok. "But she ran out so I decided to make it for her."

In what follows, the 22-year-old detailed the gum-making process, which included combining powdered sugar with corn syrup and gum base. She then added green apple flavoring to one (her sister's favorite) and cinnamon and apple to the second base.

She then kneaded and stretched out the mixture, before forming it into gum ball shapes and placing the balls into wax paper. So, was it worth it?

"These tasted even better than store bought gum, and she was so excited," Nara explained of her sister's reaction. "The cinnamon vanilla ones tasted like a donut, I was very pleased."

And while Nara is known for being able to make seemingly anything from scratch, including cereal, yogurt and homemade Snickers bars, even bubble gum caught her followers by surprise.