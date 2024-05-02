The 12 Best One-Piece Swimsuits That Are Flattering On Every Body Type

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best One-Piece Swimsuit For Long Torsos: Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece, $95
The Best Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit: Cupshe Reverie Land Square Neck Slim & Sculpt One Piece, $33.99
The Best One-Piece Swimsuit For Big Boobs: Swimsuits For All V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit, $92
The Best Budget-Friendly One-Piece Swimsuit: Cupshe x JoJo Escaping Asymmetrical Stud Cutout One-Piece, $33.99
The weather is starting to heat up which means that we're in a swimsuit state of mind. With all the lounging, tanning, and swimming you'll be doing come summer, it only makes sense to buy yourself a new bathing suit. And while bikinis are a classic, you can't go wrong with a one-piece swimsuit. Not only do they provide extra coverage but they're also so chic.
How To Choose The Best One-Piece Swimsuit
There are lots of things to consider when shopping for the perfect one-piece swimsuit. First, no matter your body type, adjustable straps or self-tie details are always a good feature for swimsuits to have because it allows you customize the fit. Luckily, brands these days carry a wide range of available sizes, so plus-size girlies don't need to worry about finding a perfect fit. They even have options for those with long torsos. You can also opt for a tummy control swimsuit which sculpts your body just like shapewear, to support and flatter every curve. If you have a large bust, you'll want to look out for swimsuits with molded cups or built-in underwire for added support.
Ultimately, the best one-piece swimsuit will flatter your body type while being stylish and comfortable. Keep reading to shop our roundup of the best one-piece swimsuits that are flattering on every body type.
Old Navy Side-Tie Swim Dress
Looking for even more coverage? This square-neck swimdress with a wrap skirt provides just that. Plus, you don't even need a cover up. Choose from 14 colors and tropical patterns.
Aerie Keyhole Halter One Piece Swimsuit
This cheeky one-piece swimsuit with a keyhole cut out shows off the perfect amount of cleavage. The adjustable straps and halter tie mean you can really customize the fit. It also has removable pads for added support. Choose from four colors and patterns.
Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece
This swimsuit is so flattering thanks to the wrap design and compression fabric that sucks you in. Plus, the bust has built-in molded cups for added support. It even comes in sizes designed specifically for those with long torsos. Choose from 14 colors and patterns.
SKIMS Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
For a sporty vibe, opt for this scuba suit inspired one-piece, which boasts a zipper along the front that you can zip up or down as desired. Plus, it comes in 10 colors.
Swimsuits For All V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit has it all: power mesh tummy control lining, adjustable straps, and a mesh bra frame with soft, sewn-in cups. Talk about support! The crisscross design on the bust and the ruched bodice are flattering details. Choose from seven colors.
Eomenie One Piece Tummy Control Bathing Suit
This best-selling one-piece is a great option if you still want to show a little skin since it has a cheeky midriff cutout. The structured bust is padded and has adjustable straps for customized support. Choose from 30 colors.
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit
If you don't want tan lines, go for this strapless swimsuit (which does come with removable straps in case you want added support). Featuring mesh cutouts, it has a tummy control lining as well as a mesh bra frame with molded cups. Choose from four colors.
Blooming Jelly Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
This scoop neck swimsuit adorned with a ruffle trim is so cute and classic. The ruching along the bodice also happens to be super flattering, not to mention, the straps are adjustable. Choose from 18 colors and patterns.
Eomenie One Piece Swimdress
This sweet swimdress is a great option if you want a little extra booty coverage, since it has a wrap skirt attached. In addition to the wide adjustable straps, it also has sewn-in cups for some bust support. Choose from nine colors and patterns.
Cupshe Reverie Land Square Neck Slim & Sculpt One Piece
Not only is the lace-up back on this swimsuit sexy, it also allows you to fully customize how it fits. The tummy control power mesh hugs your curves in all of the right places. Choose from three colors.
Athleta Scoop Pique One Piece Swimsuit
The pique texture on this quickie-dry one-piece makes the timeless silhouette stand out from the rest. Perfect for water sports, it's available in black and white.
Cupshe x JoJo Escaping Asymmetrical Stud Cutout One-Piece
Bachelor Nation alum JoJo Fletcher created her very own line with Cupshe and they're so darn stylish. This bold one-shoulder swimsuit has a color block design embellished with gold studs and the asymmetrical tummy cutout adds so much interest.
