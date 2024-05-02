The 12 Best One-Piece Swimsuits That Are Flattering On Every Body Type

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Best One-Piece Swimsuit For Long Torsos: Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece, $95

The Best Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit: Cupshe Reverie Land Square Neck Slim & Sculpt One Piece, $33.99

The Best One-Piece Swimsuit For Big Boobs: Swimsuits For All V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit, $92

The Best Budget-Friendly One-Piece Swimsuit: Cupshe x JoJo Escaping Asymmetrical Stud Cutout One-Piece, $33.99

The weather is starting to heat up which means that we're in a swimsuit state of mind. With all the lounging, tanning, and swimming you'll be doing come summer, it only makes sense to buy yourself a new bathing suit. And while bikinis are a classic, you can't go wrong with a one-piece swimsuit. Not only do they provide extra coverage but they're also so chic.

How To Choose The Best One-Piece Swimsuit

There are lots of things to consider when shopping for the perfect one-piece swimsuit. First, no matter your body type, adjustable straps or self-tie details are always a good feature for swimsuits to have because it allows you customize the fit. Luckily, brands these days carry a wide range of available sizes, so plus-size girlies don't need to worry about finding a perfect fit. They even have options for those with long torsos. You can also opt for a tummy control swimsuit which sculpts your body just like shapewear, to support and flatter every curve. If you have a large bust, you'll want to look out for swimsuits with molded cups or built-in underwire for added support.

Ultimately, the best one-piece swimsuit will flatter your body type while being stylish and comfortable. Keep reading to shop our roundup of the best one-piece swimsuits that are flattering on every body type.