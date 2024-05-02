Score a Hole in One for Style With These Golfcore Pieces From Lululemon, Athleta, Nike, Amazon & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ready to "putt" your style game to the test? It's time to hit the fairway with golfcore, the sartorial sensation that's swinging its way into the hearts (and closets) of style-savvy individuals everywhere. Whether you're a seasoned pro on the golf course or just love the idea of dressing like one, this trend has something for everyone. So, why not add some country club chic to your outfit rotation?
Complete your wardrobe with polo shirts, bold prints, and preppy dresses with just the right amount of sporty sophistication to keep things interesting. From lululemon's sleek and sporty ensembles to Kate Spade's preppy-chic accessories, the options are as vast as the sprawling greens of Augusta National Golf Club.
Soneven Womens Sleeveless Golf Shirt
This timeless argyle polo is the epitome of golfcore style. With a selection of 50 colors and patterns to choose from, you can effortlessly express your individuality while embracing the sophistication of golf attire.
Soneven Womens Long Sleeve Golf Shirt
If you love that argyle aesthetic, but you're looking for a long sleeve option, this top comes in many colors.
Mom & Three Daughters Golf Club Earrings
Elevate your ensemble with these charming golf club earrings, the perfect accessory for any golf enthusiast. You can also get them in gold.
Ethletico Golf Ball Collapsible Water Bottle
Quench your thirst on the course with this innovative collapsible water bottle, shaped like a golf ball, perfectly in tune with the golfcore style trend. Crafted for convenience and style, this unique bottle collapses for easy storage in your golf bag while adding a playful touch to your gear.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Relaxed-Fit Polo Shirt
Made with performance in mind, this polo seamlessly transitions from the fairway to post-game activities with its moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch technology. The sleek silhouette and minimalist design make it a versatile addition to any golfer's wardrobe, while the array of color options allows for effortless coordination with existing golf attire.
Ysento Golf Dress
This quintessential piece reflects the essence of golfcore style. Whether on the green or off, its timeless design effortlessly embodies sophistication and comfort. There are 10 colors to choose from.
Banana Republic Linen-Blend Pleated Skort
This versatile piece offers the appearance of a skirt from the front and the comfort of shorts from the back, seamlessly merging classic elegance with modern convenience. Whether on the fairway or exploring the city, its chic piece gives you endless styling possibilities. Choose from 4 colors.
MySocks Unisex Knee High Long Socks Argyle
Elevate your accessory game with classic, argyle socks. Sport them as knee socks or scrunch them for a more relaxed, slouchy look. There are 33 color options.
Kate Spade New York 33oz. Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water Bottle
This water bottle's design is adorned with colorful golf balls, perfectly in tune with the golfcore style trend. It keeps beverages cold for hours, making it an ideal companion whether on the golf course or in between games.
Cugoao Tennis Dress
Step into effortless style with a high-quality golf dress seamlessly combines comfort and style for any occasion. Choose from 15 colors.
Athleta Momentum Seamless Polo Tank
With its classic silhouette and timeless design, this polo shirt effortlessly blends country club chic with versatility. Whether paired with a pleated skirt for a traditional golf-inspired ensemble or dressed down with jeans for a casual look, its adaptability ensures endless styling possibilities. Choose from 3 colors.
Kate Spade
Step into golfcore with these sandals. With heels shaped like golf balls and a lush green lining reminiscent of the golf course, these sandals are a chic homage to the beloved game.
Abociw 2 Piece Golf Outfit
This set delivers a modern twist on the golfcore aesthetic thanks to the cropped top. Whether on the course or embracing leisurely activities, this set hits all the trends. Choose from 10 colors.
Marrywindix 5 Pieces Sport Wear Athletic Visors
These visors are the perfect blend of sporty and chic, adding a touch of golfcore style to any outfit. Shoppers gave these 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt
This classic skirt delivers essential functionality with its built-in shorts, sweat-wicking fabric, and convenient pockets. Designed for performance and style, it seamlessly transitions from the golf course to post-game activities with ease.
This skirt comes in 2 lengths and 6 colors.
lululemon Warpstreme Multi-Pocket Mid-Rise Golf Crop
Elevate your golfing experience with these versatile pants, seamlessly blending style, functionality, and performance on the fairway. Made from cooling fabric, these pants ensure all-day comfort, while their quick-drying feature keeps you feeling fresh even during intense rounds. The wrinkle-resistant fabric maintains a polished look throughout your game, while pockets provide convenient storage for golf balls and other essentials.
These golf pants come in 4 colors with sizes ranging from 0-14.
Willit Women's Golf Pants
If you're looking for another great pair of khakis at a lower price point, this is a chic option. Sizes range from 4-16 and there are several colors to choose from.
Soneven Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
With its minimalist chic design, this shirt exudes a polished coolness on and off the course. Elevate your golf attire with this chic and classic shirt, designed to keep you looking and feeling your best through every swing with sweat-wicking fabric.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
This shirt's bold stripes, cropped length, and oversized fit deliver a fashion-forward, yet relaxed, look for the fairway and beyond.
Halara Cool Touch Mini Golf Active Dress-Golf Tee Pocket- UPF50+
This dress embodies the perfect fusion of style and performance for the golfcore trend. It boasts a timeless collared V-neck design, exuding polish on the green. With convenient side pockets, it offers practicality without compromising aesthetics, allowing golfers (and non-golfers) to keep essentials close at hand.
SweatyRocks Sweater Vest
A sweater vest is a versatile addition to any golfcore enthusiast's wardrobe. Wear it on its own for a chic statement or layer it over other pieces for added warmth and style. Choose from 43 colors and patterns.
Beyond Yoga Heather Rib Take A Hike Zip Pullover& Heather Rib Hold Court Skirt
Here's a quintessential ensemble for the golfcore aesthetic with a 2024 update. The skirt levels up any look thanks to its alluring slit. Both pieces come in 3 colors.
ZLYC Wool French Beret Hat
Whether you're hitting the green or running errands, a beret adds a fashionable flair to any look. This one comes in 35 colors and has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mark & Graham Keychain Card Holder
Accessorize with the golfcore trend in mind. This cardholder is adorned with a classic golf pattern. Make it personal with the option to add your name or monogram.
G Gradual Golf Skort
This khaki skort is lightweight and comfortable, perfect for a day on the green. With its practical design including pockets and built-in shorts, it offers convenience without sacrificing your sense of fashion. Choose from 24 colors.
Tuckernuck Tnuck Sport White Puff Sleeve Campbell Pullover & Light Blue Gingham 16 Inch Karrie Golf Skirt
This textured puff sleeve pullover paired with a blue gingham skirt seamlessly blends traditional golf attire with modern trends. Complete the look with a cute golf bag.
While you're keeping up with the trends, check out these crochet essentials.