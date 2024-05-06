Meg Ryan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at First Met Gala in Over 20 Years

Watch : Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at 2024 Oscars After-Party

She's a long way from Seattle.

Meg Ryan stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, marking a rare public appearance from the Sleepless in Seattle star. The 62-year-old wore a shimmering black Michael Kors gown for the "Garden of Time" charity ball held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Meg looked every bit the leading lady, topping off her stunning red carpet look with her signature wavy bob hairstyle as she prepared to celebrate with co-chairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. (Click here to see all the celebrity fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.)

And it was certainly a special night for Meg, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2001. At the time, she sported a black-and-white ensemble and her iconic pixie cut for the event, which was themed "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."

Although Meg has enjoyed some time out of the public eye since then, she recently made her return to the big screen by starring in her first romantic comedy in over a decade, What Happens Later, which premiered in November.