Meg Ryan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at First Met Gala in Over 20 Years

Meg Ryan arrived to the 2024 Met Gala for the first time since 2001, channeling Hollywood glamour—and the "Garden of Time" theme—in her grand return to the red carpet.

She's a long way from Seattle. 

Meg Ryan stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, marking a rare public appearance from the Sleepless in Seattle star. The 62-year-old wore a shimmering black Michael Kors gown for the "Garden of Time" charity ball held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Meg looked every bit the leading lady, topping off her stunning red carpet look with her signature wavy bob hairstyle as she prepared to celebrate with co-chairs Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. (Click here to see all the celebrity fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.)

And it was certainly a special night for Meg, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2001. At the time, she sported a black-and-white ensemble and her iconic pixie cut for the event, which was themed "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."

Although Meg has enjoyed some time out of the public eye since then, she recently made her return to the big screen by starring in her first romantic comedy in over a decade, What Happens Later, which premiered in November. 

And proving she'll always be Hollywood royalty, Meg followed up her comeback with an appearance at the legendary Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March, donning a semi-sheer gown with metallic floral details and a peplum waistline. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In light of her recent movie and return to the spotlight, Meg is feeling more grateful than ever.

"I feel lighter, almost liberated because I have said certain things and made observations about love and relationships," she told Italian outlet IO Donna via translation. "And to be honest, I can finally look back and feel in the present at the same time."

And reflecting on her journey so far, Meg added, "I appreciate my age: Now it is more important to say clearly what you think rather than pleasing others and making everyone happy."

If you want to have what she's having, read on to see Meg and more stars shine at the 2024 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
