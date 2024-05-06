Meg Ryan Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at First Met Gala in Over 20 Years

She's a long way from Seattle.
Meg Ryan stepped out at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, marking a rare public appearance from the Sleepless in Seattle star. The 62-year-old wore a shimmering black Michael Kors gown for the "Garden of Time" charity ball held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Meg looked every bit the leading lady, topping off her stunning red carpet look with her signature wavy bob hairstyle as she prepared to celebrate with co-chairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez. (Click here to see all the celebrity fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.)
And it was certainly a special night for Meg, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2001. At the time, she sported a black-and-white ensemble and her iconic pixie cut for the event, which was themed "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years."
Although Meg has enjoyed some time out of the public eye since then, she recently made her return to the big screen by starring in her first romantic comedy in over a decade, What Happens Later, which premiered in November.
And proving she'll always be Hollywood royalty, Meg followed up her comeback with an appearance at the legendary Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in March, donning a semi-sheer gown with metallic floral details and a peplum waistline.
In light of her recent movie and return to the spotlight, Meg is feeling more grateful than ever.
"I feel lighter, almost liberated because I have said certain things and made observations about love and relationships," she told Italian outlet IO Donna via translation. "And to be honest, I can finally look back and feel in the present at the same time."
And reflecting on her journey so far, Meg added, "I appreciate my age: Now it is more important to say clearly what you think rather than pleasing others and making everyone happy."
If you want to have what she's having, read on to see Meg and more stars shine at the 2024 Met Gala.