Alex Hall Speaks Out on Cheating Allegations After Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Divorce

Watch : Tyler Stanaland Slams Brittany Snow’s Recent Comments About Their Split

Alex Hall says she'll never be the other woman.

The Selling the OC star denied ever being involved in a cheating scandal amid rumors that she struck up a romance with costar Tyler Stanaland during his marriage to Brittany Snow.

"This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me," Alex began in a May 1 Instagram post. "I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD."

The reality star—who didn't mention Tyler or Brittany by name—went on to say that she would not be involved in an affair because she knows what it's like to be on the other side.

"As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that," she continued. "I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings."