Alex Hall Speaks Out on Cheating Allegations After Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Divorce

Selling the OC star Alex Hall denied ever being involved in a cheating scandal amid rumors Tyler Stanaland had an affair with her while married to Brittany Snow, a claim he's also refuted.

Alex Hall says she'll never be the other woman. 

The Selling the OC star denied ever being involved in a cheating scandal amid rumors that she struck up a romance with costar Tyler Stanaland during his marriage to Brittany Snow.

"This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me," Alex began in a May 1 Instagram post. "I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD."

The reality star—who didn't mention Tyler or Brittany by name—went on to say that she would not be involved in an affair because she knows what it's like to be on the other side.

"As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that," she continued. "I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings."

Asking fans to stop trying to "string together" untrue narratives, Alex explained, "These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in."

Now, she wants to put the drama to bed before Selling the OC season three premieres on Netflix May 3.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

"Really hoping this ends here once and for all," she added, "and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this."

Brittany and Tyler announced their breakup in September 2022, writing at the time, "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

However, he raised eyebrows on the Selling Sunset spinoff when he shared a steamy kiss with Alex in the season two finale (before allegedly ghosting her).

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

And Brittany—who finalized the divorce in July 2023—watched his love life play out on TV just like viewers.

"I watched it with my dog," the Pitch Perfect star said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024. "I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn't see any of it—to trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character'—I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

But Brittany believes she was "not aware of a lot of things" going on, adding, "I will say, what people think happened, happened, and I think that there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in—they messed up."

For his part, Tyler has denied ever cheating on Brittany

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his March 28 Instagram Story after her interview. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."

He went on to "make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."

Read on for a breakdown of their relationship history.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

August 2018: Instagram Official

The two first began dating in 2018 after Tyler Stanaland decided to shoot his shot in the most modern way: By sliding into Brittany Snow’s DMs. By that August, they were Instagram official, with the Pitch Perfect star sharing an image of their feet, captioning her post, "music that's good for the sole.” 

And by the following Valentine's Day, it was clear that they love continued to blossom. 

"I couldn't have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried," Tyler captioned a February 2019 post. "Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you to the moon and back." 

Gotham/GC Images

February 2019: Pitch Perfect Engagement

But Valentine’s Day wasn’t the only occasion the couple were ready to celebrate, as they had also gotten engaged. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," Brittany captioned a post that February. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt." 

The realtor also echoed his excitement about their next chapter.

"A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask," he began his post. "Forever?" He added, "Luckily she said yes and we've spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family."

David Crotty/Getty Images

March 2020: Marriage Milestone

Fast-forward to the following year and the two more than happy to say “I do” in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. 

As an eyewitness told E! News at the time of their ceremony, “Brittany and Tyler held hands as they recited their vows. At the end of the ceremony, they held umbrellas and posed for photos. Then they walked through the vineyard with their wedding party and toasted with champagne and beers. They both looked very happy and excited about their day."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

September 2022: Calling It Quits

The couple announced their separation after two years of marriage in 2022."

After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

March 2024: Moving On

While the reality star’s dating life took center stage on Selling the OC after his split from Brittany, the Someone Great star remained tight-lipped about her personal life. However, in March 2024, she confirmed she was single and open to dating, detailing her life following her divorce.

 “I was not aware of lot of things and I’ll say that,” she said during an episode of Call Her Daddy. “So, I will say what people think happened, happened and I think that there’s also in my experience with this and how I’ve processed it, there’s a lot of grace that I give myself.”

