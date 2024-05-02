Alex Hall Speaks Out on Cheating Allegations After Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Divorce

Alex Hall says she'll never be the other woman.
The Selling the OC star denied ever being involved in a cheating scandal amid rumors that she struck up a romance with costar Tyler Stanaland during his marriage to Brittany Snow.
"This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me," Alex began in a May 1 Instagram post. "I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD."
The reality star—who didn't mention Tyler or Brittany by name—went on to say that she would not be involved in an affair because she knows what it's like to be on the other side.
"As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that," she continued. "I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings."
Asking fans to stop trying to "string together" untrue narratives, Alex explained, "These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in."
Now, she wants to put the drama to bed before Selling the OC season three premieres on Netflix May 3.
"Really hoping this ends here once and for all," she added, "and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this."
Brittany and Tyler announced their breakup in September 2022, writing at the time, "We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
However, he raised eyebrows on the Selling Sunset spinoff when he shared a steamy kiss with Alex in the season two finale (before allegedly ghosting her).
And Brittany—who finalized the divorce in July 2023—watched his love life play out on TV just like viewers.
"I watched it with my dog," the Pitch Perfect star said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024. "I think the saddest part of the whole thing was I didn't see any of it—to trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character'—I had instincts, and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them."
But Brittany believes she was "not aware of a lot of things" going on, adding, "I will say, what people think happened, happened, and I think that there's a lot of grace that I give myself and also I can own—there's a part of this I don't have a part in—they messed up."
For his part, Tyler has denied ever cheating on Brittany.
"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote on his March 28 Instagram Story after her interview. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."
He went on to "make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth."
Read on for a breakdown of their relationship history.