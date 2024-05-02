Why Boston Mom Was Not Charged After 4 Babies Were Found Dead in Freezer Wrapped in Tin Foil

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

A Boston woman will not be charged after four of her babies were found dead in a freezer.

Police have been investigating the case since the bodies of four infants—two male and two female—were discovered frozen solid in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil within a South Boston apartment back in November 2022, according to an April 30 press release from the Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

DNA testing determined that all four siblings were the biological children of Alexis Aldamir, 69, and an unnamed man who died in 2011. Aldamir had purchased the South Boston apartment in October 1983, and worked at accounting firm in the city from 1980 until October 2021.

All the babies were full term (between 37 and 40 weeks of gestational age) and had no signs of trauma or injuries, per the release. The medical examiner said there is no method to determine how long the babies had been frozen and investigators were not able to establish their cause of death, which is listed as "undetermined."