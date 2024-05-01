Do Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Want Baby No. 8? He Says...

Alec Baldwin—who has seven kids under the age of 11 with wife Hilaria Baldwin—revealed if the couple are trying for an eighth child together.

By Gabrielle Chung May 01, 2024 11:50 PMTags
Alec BaldwinCeleb KidsCelebritiesHilaria Baldwin
Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Husband Alec's Simple Romantic Gestures

Another baby? Alec Baldwin does not want to go to there.

As a dad of eight, including seven kids under the age of 11 with wife Hilaria Baldwin, the 30 Rock alum said he's likely "done" with expanding his brood.

"I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning," he quipped on the May 1 episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, "and comes home and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home."

Plus, Alec is now a grandpa after his 28-year-old daughter Ireland—who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basingergave birth to a baby girl named Holland with musician RAC last year.

"I got my oldest daughter," the 66-year-old noted. "She has a baby and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon."

So, when cohost Paul Anka jokingly inquired about Alec's own baby plans, he responded with a laugh, "Oh man, how dare you ask me that question." 

photos
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Step Out With Their Kids at Celebrity Events

As for why the actor decided to welcome so many kids later in life? "I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me," he shared. "I'm interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don't make that many films anymore that I think are interesting."

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alec continued, "Then all of a sudden I met my wife, who I love dearly. And every time the [youngest] baby would get to be 2 years old, we go, 'Maybe it's time for one more baby.'"

According to the actor, that's how he and Hilaria became parents to kids Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 3, and Ilaria, 16 months.

Noting that they had "seven kids in nine years," Alec added, "It's crazy."

 

Trending Stories

1

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

2

Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Parenthood

3

Chef Joey Fecci Dead at 26 After Collapsing While Running Marathon

Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin

Likewise, Hilaria believes the stork won't be visiting their home anymore. "This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," the 40-year-old told Romper in June, shortly after welcoming her youngest child. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

But their family tree extends beyond just Alec's children. Keep reading for a complete guide into the Baldwin clan.

William Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The Baldwin Brothers

Alexander Rae Baldwin III—the Emmy-winning actor known as Alec Baldwin—was born April 3, 1958, to Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. and Carol Newcomb. He's the second of six siblings and the oldest brother.

Next came Daniel Baldwin, born October 5, 1960. William "Billy" Baldwin arrived on February 21, 1963, followed by Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the bunch, on May 12, 1966.

Daniel, Stephen, Carol, Beth, Alec, William, Jane Baldwin (Kevin Mazur/Wire Image)

The Baldwin Sisters

The eldest of the six siblings is Elizabeth "Beth" Baldwin Keuchler, born in 1955 and now a mother of six with her landscape architect husband Charles Keuchler.

No. 5 of six is Jane Baldwin Sasso, born in 1965. She's married to Randy Sasso and reportedly has two children.

Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images

Mama Baldwin

Their father died at the age of 55 in 1983 but Carol—who survived a 1991 breast cancer diagnosis—lived until she was 92. She passed away May 26, 2022, with 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and an eponymous cancer research foundation to her name.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too," Alec wrote in tribute when she died. "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's 2 Marriages and 8 Children

Alec was married to Oscar winner Kim Basinger from 1993 until 2002.

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Their daughter Ireland Baldwin was born Oct. 23. 1995.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Alec married Hilaria Baldwin (née Thomas) on June 30, 2012.

They now share seven children: daughters Carmen Gabriela (Aug. 23, 2013), María Lucía Victoria (Feb. 25, 2021) and Ilaria Catalina Irena (Sept. 22, 2022) and sons Rafael Thomas (June 17, 2015), Leonardo Ángel Charles (Sept. 12, 2016), Romeo Alejandro David (May 17, 2018) and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas (Sept. 8, 2020).

Instagram

Alec's First Grandchild

Ireland and musican RAC (André Allen Anjos) welcomed daughter Holland in May 2023.

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Daniel Baldwin's 4 Marriages and 6 Children

Daniel shares daughter Kahlea, born in 1984, with first wife Cheryl. They divorced in 1989.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor shares daughter Alexandra with second wife Elizabeth, whom he was married to from 1990 until 1996.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Daniel shares son Atticus Baldwin, born in 1996, with fellow Homicide: Life on the Street alum Isabella Hoffman, his partner until 2005. 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Daniel was married to model Joanne Smith from 2007 to 2012.

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

They share daughters Avis, born Jan. 17, 2008, and Finley, who arrived Aug. 7, 2009. 

Daniel Baldwin/Instagram

Daniel tied the knot with D'Asia Bellamy on New Year's Eve in 2022 and they welcomed son William "Bat" Baldwin on June 1, 2023.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Billy Baldwin's Wife and 3 Kids

Billy's been married to singer Chynna Phillips—also a member of a sprawling, complicated family—since Sept. 9, 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage

Daughter Jameson was born Feb. 27, 2000, her brother Vance followed in 2001 and sister Brooke rounded out the fam in 2004.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

Billy revealed on Oct. 3, 2019, that Vance had been diagnosed with cancer exactly one year beforehand and had since undergone 28 rounds of chemo.

The teen "stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible... every single day," his dad wrote. "Kid’s a tough son of a bitch. Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold."

Chynna commented, "Our baby. Our hero."

Also on the anniversary of his diagnosis, Vance posted to his own account, per USA Today, that he had "been clear" for months.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

All Grown Up—Jameson Baldwin and Brooke Baldwin

A reminder the genes are strong among the Baldwins.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

Vance Baldwin

"Two years ago today....," Billy posted Oct. 3, 2020, illustrating how far his son had come since his cancer diagnosis. "One of the coolest, toughest kids you’ll ever know."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Stephen Baldwin's Wife and 2 Kids

Baby of the Baldwin family Stephen has been married to Kennya Deodato since June 10, 1990.

They're parents to daughters Alaia, born Jan. 23, 1993, and daughter Hailey, born Nov. 22, 1996.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stephen's First Grandkid

Alaia wed Pocket Ace Productions founder Andrew Aronow in 2017 and they welcomed daughter Iris Elle Aranow on Aug. 17, 2020.

A certain delighted new aunt gushed on her Instagram Story, "been hard to keep this to myself, my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT...Auntie Hails loves you sooooo much."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Becomes a Bieber

While they were friends for a decade, it was after a rather whirlwind romance that Hailey wed Justin Bieber in a no-frills New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018.

They further sealed the deal with more lavish nuptials in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019, allowing dad Stephen to walk the bride down the aisle and sister Alaia and cousin Ireland to serve as a bridesmaids.

While she swapped her maiden name for her similarly famous married name soon after she and Justin legally wed, it wasn't a decision Hailey took lightly.

"It took some getting used to, for sure," she told Bustle in 2019. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Growing up a Baldwin, she added, "I'm very proud of my family name. I come from a great family with a history in this industry."

All has been going along, the pair marking five years of marriage last year. But ahead of Justin's 30th birthday on March 1, Stephen set off alarm bells by reposting a pastor's Instagram Reel plea to have people pray for the couple. It remains unclear if he was just idly sharing or there's something specific that could warrant a call for good vibes.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Mark Consuelos Admits to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

2

Jersey Shore's Pauly D Shares Rare Update on Parenthood

3

Chef Joey Fecci Dead at 26 After Collapsing While Running Marathon

4

Why Sofía Vergara Felt Empowered Sharing Truth Behind Her Divorce

5

Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Reveals Why She Skipped Their Reunion