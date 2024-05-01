Do Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Want Baby No. 8? He Says...

Another baby? Alec Baldwin does not want to go to there.
As a dad of eight, including seven kids under the age of 11 with wife Hilaria Baldwin, the 30 Rock alum said he's likely "done" with expanding his brood.
"I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning," he quipped on the May 1 episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, "and comes home and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home."
Plus, Alec is now a grandpa after his 28-year-old daughter Ireland—who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger—gave birth to a baby girl named Holland with musician RAC last year.
"I got my oldest daughter," the 66-year-old noted. "She has a baby and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon."
So, when cohost Paul Anka jokingly inquired about Alec's own baby plans, he responded with a laugh, "Oh man, how dare you ask me that question."
As for why the actor decided to welcome so many kids later in life? "I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me," he shared. "I'm interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don't make that many films anymore that I think are interesting."
Alec continued, "Then all of a sudden I met my wife, who I love dearly. And every time the [youngest] baby would get to be 2 years old, we go, 'Maybe it's time for one more baby.'"
According to the actor, that's how he and Hilaria became parents to kids Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 3, and Ilaria, 16 months.
Noting that they had "seven kids in nine years," Alec added, "It's crazy."
Likewise, Hilaria believes the stork won't be visiting their home anymore. "This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," the 40-year-old told Romper in June, shortly after welcoming her youngest child. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"
But their family tree extends beyond just Alec's children. Keep reading for a complete guide into the Baldwin clan.