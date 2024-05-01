Do Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Want Baby No. 8? He Says...

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Husband Alec's Simple Romantic Gestures

Another baby? Alec Baldwin does not want to go to there.

As a dad of eight, including seven kids under the age of 11 with wife Hilaria Baldwin, the 30 Rock alum said he's likely "done" with expanding his brood.

"I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning," he quipped on the May 1 episode of the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, "and comes home and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home."

Plus, Alec is now a grandpa after his 28-year-old daughter Ireland—who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger—gave birth to a baby girl named Holland with musician RAC last year.

"I got my oldest daughter," the 66-year-old noted. "She has a baby and she and her boyfriend are living in Oregon."

So, when cohost Paul Anka jokingly inquired about Alec's own baby plans, he responded with a laugh, "Oh man, how dare you ask me that question."